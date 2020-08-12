Stuart Broad Becomes 2nd Cricketer To Be Punished By Father After Kenya's Hitesh Modi

After the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series ended, Stuart Broad was at the receiving end of a unique experience. The cricketer became one of the few ones to be punished by their father for their on-field antics. The entire incident involving Stuart and Chris Broad was taken in good spirit by the bowler. However, in 2006, Kenyan cricketer Hitesh Modi suffered something similar to what Stuart Broad did after he was given out by his father during a match.

In the second ODI at Nairobi in August 2006, Kenya's Hitesh Modi was given out lbw by his father Subhash, who was one of the umpires.

Broad fined by father after the first test of England vs Pakistan 2020 series

Sturt Broad was reprimanded by his father Chris Broad, who was serving as the match referee during the first Test. The pacer was judged to have used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah in the second innings. For violating the ICC’s code of conduct, Stuart Broad was fined 15% of his match earnings, while also being given a single demerit point for his actions.

Stuart Broad fined and given a demerit point by his dad, match referee Chris Broad!



Looks like we might need to change the words to his song slightly...

Hitesh Modi recalls being given out by his father

While Stuart Broad was just fined, Kenyan captain Hitesh Modi was actually dismissed by his father during a match. During an ODI match against Bangladesh in 2006, Hitesh Modi was adjudged to be LBW by his father Subhash Modi, who was the official umpire appointed for the game. The instance of a father declaring his son out also became a record, as it was the first time such an incident had occurred.

Hitesh Modi recently spoke about the unique incident during an interview with Kashmir Times. The former Kenya team captain mentioned how his father had no hesitation in raising his finger, as he adjudged the batsman to be out. Hitesh Modi also said that according to him, his father shouldn’t have been officiating the game, but since he was appointed by the ICC to do so, he had to do his job.

Fans troll both Broad and Modi incidents online

After the Broad fined by father and Hitesh Modi given out by his father incidents made the news, cricket fans were seen trolling the duo online. One fan referring to Stuart Broad joked that in addition to being fined, Chris Broad will make the fast bowler mow the lawn and wash the dishes a punishment for using inappropriate language. Another fan while sharing a video of Hitesh Modi’s dismissal cheekily suggested that such an incident will surely be classified as a ‘conflict of interest’ issue in today’s times.

MODI RULES OUT MODI

Kenya v Bangladesh, Nairobi 2006. Former Kenyan batsman Hitesh Modi is given out LBW by his father Subhash Modi

Surely would have been conflict of interest these days.

