Virat Kohli Reveals Reason Behind Skipping Crucial Pink-ball Practice Game In Sydney

The second of the two three-day practice matches in Australia saw the Indian side locking horns with the Australia A team in a pink ball contest on Friday. After the fierce battle in the limited-overs fixtures, both sides are gearing up for the crucial Test series. The tour match will be extremely crucial for the visitors as they aim to put up a strong show and carry the momentum for the remainder of their Australian assignment.

Virat Kohli not a part of the practice game ahead of India vs Australia pink ball Test

The Indian captain was in scintillating form in the recently concluded T20I series. He also will be eyeing to get runs under his belt in the India vs Australia pink ball Test that will be played in Adelaide. The upcoming Test matches mark India's first appearance in the longer format after the COVID-19 enforced sabbatical, and hence the practice matches were essential for the side as they look to get into the groove.

However, it came in as a surprise when Virat Kohli did not come out for the toss in the final practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The star batsman had spoken about his participation in the fixture in the post-match presentation of the final T20I, where he had mentioned in an interview with ESPNcricinfo that he will take a final call based on how is feeling the next day. He added that he cannot play half-heartedly, and that is not the nature of his game. Hence, he revealed that he would feature in the game if his body is feeling great.

The 32-year-old has a reputation of being a perfectionist when it comes to his training regimes, and he expects the same for the team as well. He stated that he also would consider having a word with the physio, and could take a few days off to ensure he is fresh ahead of the first Test. The batsman has made it clear that the side will need their fittest eleven in the opening Test match, and hence, it is vital to manage the workload of the players.

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were not a part of the India side for the pink ball 3-day match. Ajinkya Rahane is captaining the side in the game. Virat Kohli will only play one Test match in the series and is expected to fly back for the birth of his first child. Ajinkya Rahane will take up the captaincy duties for the last three matches.

Australia A vs India live game

Considering the buzz surrounding the India's tour of Australia, there also is a live telecast scheduled for the tour games. Fans in India can catch Australia A vs India live on Sony Six. The AUS A vs INDS live stream will also be available for fans on cricket.com.au. At the time of writing this report, Australia A were 36-1 in the first innings in response to India's total of 194 all out.

We are back at the SCG and this time for a three-day pink ball game against Australia A. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9o3fNak2FO — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

India vs Australia 2020 squad for Test matches

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Australia: Tim Paine (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson.

Image source: AP

