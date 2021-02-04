Sunil Gavaskar Takes Another Funny Dig At Tim Paine To Warn India Of Complacency

Former Indian captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar was extremely vocal about his criticism for Australian captain Tim Paine during India's recent tour Down Under. The Indian veteran, who was highly unimpressed with Paine’s methods, had recently claimed that his days as Australia’s skipper were numbered. Subsequently, Gavaskar had also attacked Paine's captaincy decisions and baffling tactics.

India vs England live: Sunil Gavaskar gives Tim Paine's reference to warn India

The 71-year-old has once again taken a cheeky dig at Paine although this time his comments are with respect to the upcoming India vs England series. While speaking to InsideSport, Gavaskar was asked about his thoughts on the Test series against England in the context of the World Test Championship. The former cricketer said that if India are high on confidence after their win in Australia, then England are also coming on the back of an impressive performance in Sri Lanka as well.

Gavaskar further warned the Indian team and added that it will be foolish to underestimate England as they have some of the finest players in the world. Taking a shot at Paine, the legendary batsman advised India to not make the mistake that Australia did after bowling them out for 36. Gavaskar reckoned that Australia thought they only have to turn up at the ground and the match will be theirs, something which the hosts shouldn't do against England. Gavaskar cheekily said if India makes the same error, it could well be a 'Paineful' mistake.

Meanwhile, the India vs England 1st Test is set to commence from Friday, February 5 in Chennai. The India vs England live streaming of the first Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). The series is crucial for India as it will decide if the Indian team manages to qualify for the WTC final at Lord's. Virat Kohli's men will have to win at least two Tests against England without losing the other two matches to ensure a spot in the WTC final against New Zealand which is slated to be played from June 18 to 22.

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

SOURCE: PTI & ICC TWITTER

