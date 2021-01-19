IND Vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Paid Tribute By Australian Broadcasters For Commentary; WATCH

With the mammoth IND vs AUS series brought to a close in style, the Men in Blue will return home with the prestigious Border-Gavaskar trophy. After two long months of working with him, the commentary team at 7cricket paid a tribute to the legend, Sunil Gavaskar, who has shared the commentary box with them for the series. While the panel included the likes of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and Trent Copeland, Gavaskar was the only Indian and having lent his name to one half of the trophy, could not hide his pride at the boys for bringing the cup back home once again.

A special thank you to Sunil Gavaskar for being part of the 7Cricket family this summer 😊



What a series! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/LgB6OM9PDQ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 19, 2021

7cricket team's tribute to Sunil Gavaskar after IND vs AUS series

Bidding adieu to their temporary homes Down Under, the entire Indian contingent will now get the chance to come back home and recharge their batteries. The journey has been a long one for some, who have been away from their homes since the beginning of the quarantine period of the IPL 2020, in late August last year- almost 5 months. From commentators to support staff, all the personnel involved will be glad to call it a day before they reconvene for the India vs England series scheduled for early February.

As a part of the 7cricket commentary team, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar received an emotional goodbye from his fellow commentary team members at the end of the India vs Australia 4th Test. "Sunny, what a delight it's been for you to be a part of our team. You've been magnificent, your team have been magnificent. We've loved every second of it," one of the members of the elite panel said. Gavaskar also thanked the Aussies, saying, "Thank you. It's been an absolute pleasure being here. I've felt part of the 7cricket family and it really has been fantastic".

Unable to stop himself from rubbing in India's victory to the fully Aussie panel, Gavaskar also added a cheeky "and what could have been better than an Indian win to finish it off".

Absolute privilege. You’re a legend Sunny! — Trent Copeland (@copes9) January 19, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test highlights

From being bowled out for a historic low of just 36 runs to scripting one of the bravest Test wins on Australian soil, this Indian tour will be remembered for some time to come. When they talk about how India went from never having won a single Test series Down Under, to winning two consecutive Tests there, one of the most pivotal moments will be Rishabh Pant's match-winning knock of 89* and the 91 by Shubman Gill that allowed India to dare to dream of actually winning the match rather than settling for the predicted draw.

Image Credits: PTI

