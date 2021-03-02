Virender Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle Lead Tributes For Unacademy's Special Sachin Tendulkar Film

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar treated fans with outstanding batting performances in his marvelous 24-year-old cricket career. The 47-year-old managed to claim all major batting records and ultimately proved to be a major source of inspiration for aspiring cricketers during and after his illustrious career .The player has an imposing task of meeting the massive expectations of Indian fans, and he also had to deal with several ups and downs during his playing days. The latest Sachin Tendulkar Unacademy film depicts how the batter defied significant odds to establish himself as a legendary player.

Cricket fraternity reacts to the Sachin Tendulkar Unacademy film

Unacademy's video on Sachin Tendulkar received immense appreciation from all corners. It showcases the cricketer's journey by mentioning how he did not let the setback have an impact on his game and countered them successfully with his performances. While the fans were left mesmerized with the video and gave it a big thumbs up, people from the cricket fraternity were also thrilled after reminiscing the player's journey in this fashion.

Celebrated cricket commentator and presenter Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter account to share his take on the film. The 59-year-old revealed that it was an emotional roller-coaster for him as he looked back at Sachin Tendulkar's stunning cricketing career. Apart from Bhogle, Tendulkar's former opening partner Virender Sehwag was also pleased with how the video showcased the batting maestro's exemplary git and determination. Here is how Harsha Bhogle, Virender Sehwag and others reacted to the Sachin Tendulkar Unacademy film -

God ji ki baat hi alag hai, aur is video ki baat toh bilkul niraali hai. Brilliant capture of God ji @sachin_rt’s grit and passion .

Zaroor dekho, this video is GOLD. #TheGreatestLesson#SachinUnacademyFilm pic.twitter.com/LbtYY6YRiz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 2, 2021

Many emotions as I watch this. Good on you Unacademy for chronicling the journey of the mighty @sachin_rt #TheGreatestLesson #SachinUnacademyFilm pic.twitter.com/ab9PjlO4Ae — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2021

The greatest lesson indeed. By the greatest of all time! Kudos to Unacademy for this outstanding film! @sachin_rt #TheGreatestLesson #SachinUnacademyFilm pic.twitter.com/nMsSoI9gsH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 2, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar net worth information

As per entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). The star cricketer's earning comprises of the earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing the Indian national team for close to 24 years. He is actively involved in various business ventures post-retirement. Over the years, Tendulkar has made investments in Smaaash Entertainment, Smartron mobiles, True Blue, and many more. He has also had brand associations with MRF, Pepsi, Paytm First, Luminous, GM pens, and more.

The player also earned a hefty paycheck for his stint with the Mumbai Indians side in the Indian Premier League. Tendulkar shares a close association with the franchise and has also acted as a mentor for the MI players. Interestingly, the ex-cricketer's son, Arjun Tendulkar, has also been picked up by Mumbai Indians for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league (IPL 2021) for ₹20 lakh.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

