Super50 Cup 2021 Leeward Islands Vs Jamaica Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Leeward Islands will meet Jamaica in the 12th match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM (IST) from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on February 19, 2021. Here are the Leeward Islands vs Jamaica live streaming details, how to watch the Leeward Islands vs Jamaica live in India and the Leeward Islands vs Jamaica pitch report.

Super50 Cup 2021: Leeward Islands vs Jamaica preview

The 50-over domestic competition of the West Indies has treated fans with some exhilarating matches so far. The upcoming clash between the Leeward Islands and Jamaica also promises to entertain the fans considering the star-studded line-ups of the two participating teams. Looking at the way the sides have fared so far in the tournament, it becomes imperative for them to come up with a stronger performance at this crucial juncture.

Having played four matches in the Super50 Cup so far, the Leeward Islands have managed to score only a single victory. They are currently languishing at the penultimate position on the points table, and they are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround. Jamaica on the other hand are yet to score their maiden victory. The wooden spooners have struggled to get going in the competition, and a victory against the Leeward Islands could prove to be a major turning point in their campaign.

Super50 Cup live in India: Leeward Islands vs Jamaica live streaming details

There is no telecast scheduled for the Super50 Cup live matches. However, ardent fans of the tournament will be able to catch the Leewards Islands vs Jamaica live streaming on the FanCode app. One can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the West Indies Cricket Board for the Leeward Islands vs Jamaica live scores and updates.

Super50 Cup 2021: Leeward Islands vs Jamaica pitch report and weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the contest. While some amount of cloud coverage is also expected during the day, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The wicket at Antigua has been favourable to the bowlers. Batsmen have struggled to score runs quickly on the surface, and yet another low-scoring thriller is on the cards. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first and put runs on the board upfront.

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter

