Super50 Cup 2021 Trinidad Vs Guyana Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

T&T Red Force (TRI) and Guyana Jaguars (GUY) will clash in the final of the Super50 Cup 2021 or the West Indies ODD. The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. The TRI vs GUY live streaming is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) on Saturday, February 27. Here is our Trinidad vs Guyana prediction, information on how to watch Trinidad vs Guyana live in India and where to catch Trinidad vs Guyana live scores.

Trinidad vs Guyana live streaming: Trinidad vs Guyana prediction and preview

The finale of the Super50 Cup 2021 is expected to be a cracker as both T&T Red Force and Guyana Jaguars delivered a phenomenal performance in the semi-finals, defeating Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Volcanoes, respectively. Despite that, Darren Bravo and team are the betting favourites to win, considering they have defeated Jaguars in the past and are currently undefeated on the standings.

Also Read l Super50 Cup 2021 Barbados vs Leeward Islands live stream, pitch, weather report, preview

Trinidad vs Guyana live streaming: How to watch Trinidad vs Guyana live scores

The Trinidad vs Guyana match will not be televised on any Indian channels. However, fans can tune in to DreamSports owned FanCode app and website for the Trinidad vs Guyana live streaming. For Trinidad vs Guyana live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Also Read l BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super50 Cup 2021 match preview

Super50 Cup live in India: Trinidad vs Guyana pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 20 km/h. The pitch of the Coolidge Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

IT'S A WRAP! 🎬



The Guyana Jaguars 🇬🇾 cruises to the CG Insurance Super50 Cup FINAL to face off against the T&T Red Force on Saturday!🏆

#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/qABhWE0GdN — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 26, 2021

Also Read l GUY vs WIS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super50 Cup 2021 semi-final preview

Super50 Cup live in India: Trinidad vs Guyana squads

Trinidad vs Guyana live scores: T&T Red Force squad

Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Trinidad vs Guyana live scores: Guyana Jaguars squad

Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Chris Barnwell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd

Also Read l Super50 Cup 2021 Guyana vs Windward Islands live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

Image Source: Windies Cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.