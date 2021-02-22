WIS Vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

Windward Volcanoes (WIS) and Guyana Jaguars (GUY) will collide in the 15th match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Monday, February 22 at 9:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction, probable WIS vs GUY playing 11 and WIS vs GUY Dream11 team.

WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction: WIS vs GUY Dream11 preview

Guyana Jaguars are currently at the second spot of the Super50 Cup 2021 standings with 12 points. Shimron Hetmyer and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing one. Windward Volcanoes, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the table with 8 points and a win-loss record of 2-2.

WIS vs GUY live: WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, February 22, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM local time, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction: WIS vs GUY Dream11 team, squad list

WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction: Windward Volcanoes squad

Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Emmanuel Stewart, Desron Maloney, Larry Edwards, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Kevin Stoute, Sunil Ambris, Preston McSween, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Kenneth Dember

WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction: Guyana Jaguars squad

Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Chris Barnwell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd

WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction: WIS vs GUY Dream11 team, top picks

Windward Volcanoes: Andre Fletcher, Sunil Ambris, Larry Edwards

Guyana Jaguars: Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motiem, Romario Shepherd

WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction: WIS vs GUY Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher (VC), Shimron Hetmyer (C), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Leon Johnson

All-Rounders: Sunil Ambris, Kevin Stoute, Gudakesh Motie

Bowlers: Larry Edwards, Romario Shepherd, Ramaal Lewis

WIS vs GUY live: WIS vs GUY match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Guyana Jaguars will come out on top in this contest.

Guyana Jaguars captain Leon Johnson breaks down the depth of the game plan that brought them the win tonight.🎥#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/0DvYNah31D — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 13, 2021

Note: The WIS vs GUY match prediction and WIS vs GUY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WIS vs GUY Dream11 team and WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

