Super50 Cup 2021 Windward Islands Vs Jamaica Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Windward Islands (WIS) will go up against Jamaica (JAM) in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 or the West Indies ODD. The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. The WIS vs JAM live streaming is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) on Tuesday, February 16. Here is our Windward Islands vs Jamaica prediction, information on how to watch Windward Islands vs Jamaica live in India and where to catch Windward Islands vs Jamaica live scores.

Windward Islands vs Jamaica live streaming: Windward Islands vs Jamaica prediction and preview

Windward Islands are currently at the third spot of the Super50 Cup 2021 standings with four points. Sunil Ambris and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one each. Jamaica, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot with zero as they have lost all their past two matches.

Windward Islands vs Jamaica live streaming: How to watch Windward Islands vs Jamaica live scores

The Windward Islands vs Jamaica match will not be televised on any Indian channels. However, fans can tune in to DreamSports owned FanCode app and website for the Windward Islands vs Jamaica live streaming. For Windward Islands vs Jamaica live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Super50 Cup live scores: Windward Islands vs Jamaica pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 16 km/h. The pitch of the Coolidge Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Super50 Cup live stream: Windward Islands vs Jamaica squads

Windward Islands vs Jamaica live scores: Windward Islands squad

Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Emmanuel Stewart, Desron Maloney, Larry Edwards, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Kevin Stoute, Sunil Ambris, Preston McSween, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Kenneth Dember

Windward Islands vs Jamaica live scores: Jamaica squad

Andre McCarthy, Aldane Thomas, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Romaine Morrison, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Javelle Glen

