TRI Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

T&T Red Force (TRI) and Barbados Pride (BAR) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Monday, February 15 at 9:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction, probable TRI vs BAR playing 11 and TRI vs BAR Dream11 team.

TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TRI vs BAR Dream11 preview

T&T Red Force are currently at the second spot of the Super50 Cup 2021 standings with eight points. Kieron Pollard and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Barbados Pride, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with zero points and a win-loss record of 0-2.

TRI vs BAR live: TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, February 15, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM local time or 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds, Antigua and Barbuda

Also Read l Super50 Cup 2021 Jamaica vs Guyana live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TRI vs BAR Dream11 team, squad list

TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction: T&T Red Force squad

Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Lend-l Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Barbados Pride squad

Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Tevyn Walcott, Dominic Drakes, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Drakes, Chemar Holder, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Zachary McCaskie, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks

Also Read l JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super50 Cup match preview

TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TRI vs BAR Dream11 team, top picks

T&T Red Force: Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Anderson Phillip

Barbados Pride: Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse

TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TRI vs BAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Mohammed

All-Rounders: Jason Holder (C), Kieron Pollard (VC), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Ashley Nurse, Anderson Phillip, Chemar Holder

Also Read l WIS vs TRI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super50 Cup match preview

TRI vs BAR live: TRI vs BAR match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that T&T Red Force will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TRI vs BAR match prediction and TRI vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TRI vs BAR Dream11 team and TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Super50 Cup 2021 Windward Volcanoes vs T&T Red Force live stream, pitch and weather report

Image Source: Windies Cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.