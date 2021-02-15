TRI Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
T&T Red Force (TRI) and Barbados Pride (BAR) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Monday, February 15 at 9:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction, probable TRI vs BAR playing 11 and TRI vs BAR Dream11 team.
T&T Red Force are currently at the second spot of the Super50 Cup 2021 standings with eight points. Kieron Pollard and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Barbados Pride, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with zero points and a win-loss record of 0-2.
Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Lend-l Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Tevyn Walcott, Dominic Drakes, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Drakes, Chemar Holder, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Zachary McCaskie, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that T&T Red Force will come out on top in this contest.
Post match interview. 🎥— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 14, 2021
Red Force Captain Kieron Pollard.#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/gCT8dDR1E8
Note: The TRI vs BAR match prediction and TRI vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TRI vs BAR Dream11 team and TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
