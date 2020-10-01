Virender Sehwag Likens Kolkata-Rajasthan Game To PSL, Gives Witty Advice For Rohit Sharma

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the KL Rahul-led Punjab side taking on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai in the 13th match of the ongoing tournament. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the upcoming game, as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. The former Indian opening batsman also took this opportunity to summarise the recently-concluded Kolkata vs Rajasthan game, which was conducted in Dubai on Wednesday, September 30.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Updated points table ahead of Punjab vs Mumbai match

Take a look at where the 8 teams stand after Match 12 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/0b0dzXhRAf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020

Virender Sehwag mocks PSL, asks Rohit Sharma to promote Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeper

On Thursday, October 1, i.e. one day after Kolkata’s 37-run win over Rajasthan, Virender Sehwag comically compared the one-sided game to Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, the eventual result of the Kolkata vs Rajasthan game became a “mere formality” once the Steve Smith-led side lost their in-form batsman Rahul Tewatia for just 14. At the time of Tewatia’s dismissal, Rajasthan were reduced to 66-6 after 11 overs, with 109 runs still to get from their remaining nine overs. While they batted their quota of 20 overs, Rajasthan managed to stretch to 137-9 owing to some late six-hitting blitz from Tom Curran.

Speaking about the upcoming Punjab vs Mumbai fixture in Abu Dhabi, Virender Sehwag also expressed his advice for Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma in his video. The 41-year-old said that captain Sharma should appoint Ishan Kishan as his wicketkeeper instead of Mumbai’s opening batsman Quinton de Kock. He endorsed Ishan Kishan due to his recent run-of-form as he scored an imperial 58-ball 99 against Bangalore in Mumbai’s previous game. In a witty way, Sehwag endorsed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' and 'AtmaNirbhar' rallying calls, which got famous during the coronavirus-induced India lockdown.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag’s special message for Rohit Sharma, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Mumbai live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 1. For Punjab vs Mumbai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Punjab vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Punjab vs Mumbai live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

