Vitality T20 Blast GLA Vs SOM Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Weather Report

Glamorgan (GLA) are all set to take on Somerset (SOM) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the Sophia Gardens ground in Cardiff. GLA vs SOM live streaming is slated to begin at 11:00 pm IST on Wednesday, September 16. Here is our GLA vs SOM prediction, how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch GLA vs SOM live scores.

GLA vs SOM live streaming: GLA vs SOM prediction and Vitality T20 Blast preview

Glamorgan are nearly out of contention for a place in the knockout stages. However, if they can win this match and other results go their way, they could very well make it the knockouts. For Somerset, this is a must-win match to have a shot at qualifying for the knockout round. Both the teams will be going all-out in search of win and fans can expect a great match between these two teams.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: GLA vs SOM live streaming details and English T20 Blast live in India

The telecast of the English T20 Blast live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on the website of both the teams as well as their YouTube channels. Fans can get complete details of GLA vs SOM live scores on the websites of the respective teams and on the England and Wales Cricket Board website. Fans can also enjoy the match via the social media pages of both teams and that of the Vitality Blast.

GLA vs SOM Live streaming: GLA vs SOM pitch and weather report

Cloud cover is expected during the course of this contest. However, there will be no rain interruption during the match. The 22-yard strip, despite the cloudy weather, will be decent to bat on but the team winning the toss will be looking to bowl first, looking at the overhead conditions.

GLA vs SOM live streaming: Squads for the GLA vs SOM Vitality T20 last match

GLA vs SOM live streaming: GLA squad

Chris Cooke (Capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Kiran Carlson, Marchant de Lange, Dan Douthwaite, David Llyod, Owen Morgan, Andrew Salter, Nick Selman, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Callum Taylor, Timm Van Der Gugten, Graham Wagg

GLA vs SOM live streaming: SOM squad

Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Babar Azam, George Bartlett, Josh Davey, Steve Davies, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Ollie Sale, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe and Max Waller

GLA vs SOM prediction

Considering recent run of form, our GLA vs SOM prediction is that Somerset will come out on top in this contest.

Image Source: Glamorgan Cricket Twitter