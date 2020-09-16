Vitality T20 Blast HAM Vs ESS Live Streaming In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Prediction

Hampshire Cricket will square off against Essex in the South Group of the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Here is the HAM vs ESS live streaming, schedule, preview, HAM vs ESS prediction, HAM vs ESS live scores and other details of the match.

Vitality T20 Blast: HAM vs ESS live streaming and schedule

The Vitality T20 Blast broadcast will not be available in India. But the HAM vs ESS live streaming will be available on the official website and YouTube channel of the ECB website. Here are the other Vitality T20 Blast details:

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

HAM vs ESS live streaming date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

HAM vs ESS live streaming time: 6.30 PM IST

Vitality T20 Blast: HAM vs ESS live streaming and preview

Essex and Hampshire have struggled for a decent start in the South Group. Essex have registered one victory along with four defeats and occupy the fifth spot on the Vitality T20 Blast table with four points to their credit. On the other hand, Hampshire have also managed one victory but have lost one game more than Essex in the competition. They have bagged three points this campaign. Hampshire have a better head-to-head record with two victories in the past five games. Two games were abandoned while one game ended in a draw.

Vitality T20 Blast: HAM vs ESS live streaming and team news

Hampshire: Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Harry Came, Oliver Soames, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Wood, Keith Barker, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Brad Taylor, Ryan Stevenson, George Munsey, Ajeet Dale, Scott Curr

Essex: Adam Wheater, Michael-Kyle Pepper, William Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Paul Walter, Nick Browne, Feroze Khushi, Rishi Patel, Ryan ten Doeschate, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Simon Harmer, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Aaron Beard, Jack Plom, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook, Josh Rymell

HAM vs ESS live streaming: Vitality T20 Blast pitch and weather report

The Rose Bowl pitch favours the batting side, courtesy of a fast outfield and shorter boundaries. The team that wins the toss will likely opt to bat first. Accuweather suggests that the weather will be warm, while the temperature is expected to hover in the range of 26 degrees celsius.

HAM vs ESS prediction

Considering the head-to-head stats, Hampshire start off as the favourites in the game.

Image courtesy: Essex Twitter