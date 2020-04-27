Virender Sehwag Scores Debut Test Ton In 2001 'left-handed'; Watch Video

Back in his playing days, Virender Sehwag was one of the most destructive and feared batsman. He has single-handedly won matches for India and was a vital member of the team India that won the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup. As an explosive opener, Sehwag's job to disrupt the bowler's rhythm with his 'see the ball and hit the ball' philosophy. However, many have wondered whether Virender Sehwag would have been as successful while batting left-handed.

Rob Moody uploads a video of Virender Sehwag's maiden test century

Back in 2001, Virender Sehwag made his Test debut against South Africa at Bloemfontein. The Delhi cricketer was just finding his feet in international cricket back then but he changed the perception about Test cricket with his explosive batting. Rob Moody, an Australian YouTuber, recently uploaded the video of match on his Twitter handle in which Sehwag can be scoring runs in boundaries while batting left-handed.

Rob Moody has an extensive collection of old cricket footage, but with a twist this time, which has kept fans hooked on social media. Here's the video of Virender Sehwag's innings while batting left-handed

Virender Sehwag as a lefty pic.twitter.com/jZZRq7HBU0 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 27, 2020



Even though India lost the match to South Africa by 9 wickets, Virender Sehwag scored his maiden Test century in the first innings and along with Sachin Tendulkar, the pair helped India reach a respectable score of 379 runs. Apart from Virender Sehwag's video, Rob Moody had also posted of Sachin Tendulkar scoring a century against Australia back in 1998. In this video, Shane Warne can be seen appealing for an LBW decision against Sachin Tendulkar, which was turned down by the umpire. The wrong decision from umpire helped Sachin Tendulkar score 155 not out in the second innings.

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar's relationship

During an episode of What the Duck in 2018, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that Virender Sehwag did not chicken or meat when he came into India team and neither opened up with many of the team members such as him who were his seniors, perhaps out of fear or respect. During the chat, he said that after raising this topic, Sehwag clarified that he did not eat chicken out of the fear of becoming fat. Sachin Tendulkar hilariously then asked Virender Sehwag 'Do I look fat to you?'. Tendulkar then laughingly revealed that Virender Sehwag has been eating chicken since then.

Virender Sehwag centuries in an international career

Virender Sehwag had a staggering career with Team India in terms of numbers. Virender Sehwag centuries include two triple-centuries in Test cricket. Throughout his 14-year international journey with the Indian team, Sehwag scored 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34 in 104 Tests and 8,273 runs in 251 ODIs at 35.05. He ended his Test career at a staggering strike-rate of 82.23.

(IMAGE : ROB MOODY/ TWITTER)