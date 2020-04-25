Suresh Raina Tells Ashwin That Sehwag Inspired Him For '25-ball 87-run Strike' Of IPL 2014

Suresh Raina recently told his former Chennai Super Kings team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin about his inspiration for his 25-ball knock of 87 runs against Kings XI Punjab in the second Qualifier of IPL 2014. Chasing a mammoth target of 223 for a place in the final, Raina decimated the KXIP bowling attack in an incredible inning that included 12 boundaries and six maximums. However, a direct hit from George Bailey ended his stay in the middle as CSK went on to lose the match while Punjab entered their maiden final.

'Do you remember?': Suresh Raina

During a recent Instagram live session with Ashwin, Raina asked him if he remembered that video-game-like match from IPL 2014. The southpaw then went on to reveal that after he had watched Virender Sehwag bat in the first innings, he realised that the wicket was definitely good to bat on. 'China Thala' further added that when he was walking back after the end of first innings, he kept telling himself to remain calm.

Raina & Ashwin's IPL career

Raina has played 193 matches for Chennai Super Kings and has managed to score 5,368 runs in the tournament so far. The left-handed batsman is the second-highest run-maker in the history of the IPL, only behind RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

On the other hand, Ashwin went on to play 97 matches for CSK, in which he managed to take 90 wickets, with his best season coming in the 2011 edition as he finished with 20 wickets. Chennai Super Kings has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018) and all the titles have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Raina is still with CSK, meanwhile, Ashwin is slated to represent Delhi Capitals the upcoming season. The IPL 2020 was slated to begin from March 29 this year, however, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)