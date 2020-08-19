Suresh Raina's Lavish Ghaziabad Home In Pictures; Take A Sneak Peek Here

Cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement alongside former Indian Team Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Independence Day. The news broke hearts of cricket fans across the country; however, the two ace batsmen will continue to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL season which will be held in the UAE.

As per reports, Suresh Raina will be spending his retirement at his Ghaziabad home along with his wife Priyanka, and their daughter Gracia and son Rio. Here is a brief glimpse into the star cricketer’s luxurious home.

All you need to know about Suresh Raina’s Ghaziabad home

Suresh Raina’s Ghaziabad home is located in Raj Nagar which is also his hometown and costs a whopping ₹18 crore, as per reports. Given the fact that his son Rio was born shortly before the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was announced, the downtime turned out to be a special treat for the Raina family.

Here's a sneak peek into Suresh Raina’s home:

The cricketer has been especially active on Instagram over the last few months and enjoys sharing pictures of his home and family with his 2 million followers. Suresh Raina’s home reportedly follows a crisp design structure and reassembles a cottage. His home’s exterior flaunts lush greenery while the interior is a nice balance of white, beige, and wooden textures.

One room in Raina’s house has been reserved for the many trophies, cups, medals that the world-class cricketer has accumulated over the years and these are proudly displayed on the walls.

While the cricketer’s balcony does not boast many features, it stands out due to the splendid views it provides and it has also been decorated with potted plants and furniture. Raina’s home also appears to have a big backyard with a splendid wooden porch that allows him to continue his fitness training while stuck at home.

Here are more pictures of Suresh Raina's home:

