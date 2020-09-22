Suresh Raina Floors Fans On Instagram With Beautiful Picture From Trip To Kashmir

Retired Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is currently spending time in Kashmir, where he also inaugurated a J&K Police Women’s Cricket Tournament in Anantnag on September 19. The cricketer has been regularly sharing updates on his social media, giving his fans a sneak peek of what he’s up to in Kashmir. During his visit to Kashmir, Suresh Raina also spent a day with soldiers of Indian Army’s 3 Rashtriya Rifles, with the cricketer talking about the experience online. The latest post made by Suresh Raina has left fans mesmerized by its beauty.

Suresh Raina posts picture from Kashmir visit

Taking to social media, Suresh Raina posted a picture of himself from his time in Kashmir. In the picture, Suresh Raina is seen wearing shades as he smiles looking away from the camera, with the picturesque mountains visible in the background. Sharing the picture, Suresh Raina claimed that ‘beautiful Kashmir’ was like paradise on Earth.

Fans react to post, continue Dream11 IPL 2020 claims

After Suresh Raina posted the picture, several fans of the cricketer reacted to it. Many fans praised the cricketer for the picture, as they commented saying that they were happy to see Suresh Raina having a great time in Kashmir. However, as has been the case with most of the social media posts made by Suresh Raina since withdrawing from the Dream11 IPL 2020, fans continued their appeals as they requested him to return to the United Arab Emirates. Many fans commented saying that the Chennai squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020 is incomplete without Suresh Raina, with people tweeting that they can’t wait to see the cricketer back in action.

Come back to IPL sir, we are waiting to see you with a yellow and we also need to see your inside out — Kirubakaran (@karan221299) September 21, 2020

Miss you champ💛 — Vineel amudala (@Vineeltweetz) September 21, 2020

Ever since Suresh Raina claimed that anything can happen in the future as per his interview with Cricbuzz, Dream11 IPL 2020 fans have been appealing to the cricketer to make a return to the tournament. The Chennai team made a winning start to Dream11 IPL 2020 in the absence of Suresh Raina, as they defeated the Mumbai outfit by five wickets. The Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad will face the Rajasthan team in their next game on Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST.

How much is Suresh Raina net worth?

According to CA Knowledge, Suresh Raina’s net worth is ₹185 crore. The player’s net worth has been boosted over the years via his income from cricket, with Suresh Raina earning a salary by playing for the Indian cricket team, IPL teams etc. Additionally, the cricketer also endorses several brands and appears in advertisements as well, with Suresh Raina associated with many companies like BookMyShow-backed fantasy sports platform Fantain, 9Stacks Poker amongst others.

