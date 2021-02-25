Suryakumar Yadav Overtakes Virat Kohli In Elite Club Of Indians After T20I Call-up

Suryakumar Yadav was recently included in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England. The cricketer celebrated the occasion by justifying the Indian selectors' faith, as he clubbed a 58-ball 133 against the hapless Puducherry bowlers in an Elite Group D game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. He reached his 100th run off just his 50th delivery to mark one of the fastest List A hundreds in Indian cricketing history.

Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat Kohli, Yusuf Pathan in an elite batting club

Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the crease for Mumbai at 211-2. The right-handed batsman faced 58 deliveries in total, scoring 133 runs in a boundary-laden knock. The 30-year-old struck 22 boundaries and went over the ropes four times during his destructive innings. His blitzkrieg effort helped his side post a mammoth 457-run total.

Remarkably, Suryakumar Yadav’s 50-ball 100 now puts him in an elite club of Indian List A batsmen. He now holds the record of scoring the second fastest hundred for any Indian batsman across all List A matches, i.e. domestic or internationals. Yadav bettered Virat Kohli’s 52-ball effort against Australia back in 2013 and he is currently only behind Yusuf Pathan’s 40-ball ton against Maharashtra from 2010.

Suryakumar Yadav in India vs England T20 squad

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to make his international debut sometime during the course of the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. On February 19, he was selected among the 19-member Indian squad alongside the likes of captain Virat Kohli, vice-caption Rohit Sharma and his own Mumbai teammate Shreyas Iyer. Here is a look at the entire Indian squad for the England T20I series.

A look at India vs England T20 squad

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur. https://t.co/KkunRWtwE6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2021

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live telecast in India will be available on television on the Star Sports Network. The live stream will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. To catch the Puducherry vs Mumbai live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

Mumbai Indians players for IPL 2021 season

On February 18, the Mumbai Indians franchise announced a list of all their retained players for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Suryakumar Yadav is one of the 18 Mumbai Indians players who will be now reprising their role in this year’s edition. Here is a look at the entire Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021.

7⃣ new signings 😎

4⃣ foreign buys 🛩️

2⃣ squad players taking the next step 💙



📰 Read about our latest additions and what the MI Management had to say about them 👇#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuctionhttps://t.co/3wYGCLq95r — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 19, 2021

