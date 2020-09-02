WAS Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Birmingham (WAS) are all set to take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in a league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, September 2 at 11:05 PM IST. Here is a look at our WAS vs GLO match prediction, WAS vs GLO Dream11 team and the probable WAS vs GLO playing 11. The match is expected to be live streamed on Birmingham Bears' official website and all videos, highlights, live scores and match centre can be seen on ECB's official website.

WAS vs GLO live: WAS vs GLO Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have played 3 matches each and have so far won and lost 1 match, while one match produced no result. Both the teams have been separated by net run rate on the points table, due to which Birmingham second from the bottom, while Gloucestershire occupy the third position on the points table. A win will help either side move up the points table.

WAS vs GLO Dream11 prediction: WAS vs GLO Dream11 team, squad list

WAS vs GLO Dream11 prediction: WAS vs GLO Dream11 team: WAS squad

Ian Bell, Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes(c), Tim Bresnan, Jacob Lintott, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Vikai Kelley(w), Jeetan Patel, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dominic Sibley, Michael Burgess, Alex Thomson, Dan Mousley

Match Preview: Birmingham Bears v Gloucestershire



ðŸ—£ “The biggest challenge we have right now is to repeat our performance against Worcestershire. We need to maintain a high standard over a period of games and not just as a once off."



— Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) September 1, 2020

WAS vs GLO Dream11 prediction: WAS vs GLO Dream11 team: GLO squad

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor(c), James Bracey(w), George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth

WAS vs GLO Dream11 prediction: WAS vs GLO Dream11 top picks

Tim Bresnan

Chris Dent

R Higgins

WAS vs GLO Dream11 team

WAS vs GLO match prediction

As per our WAS vs GLO match prediction, Gloucestershire will be favourites to win the match.

Please note that the above WAS vs GLO Dream11 prediction, WAS vs GLO Dream11 team and WAS vs GLO top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAS vs GLO Dream11 team and WAS vs GLO match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Gloucestershire Cricket / Twitter