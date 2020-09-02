WAS Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Birmingham (WAS) are all set to take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in a league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, September 2 at 11:05 PM IST. Here is a look at our WAS vs GLO match prediction, WAS vs GLO Dream11 team and the probable WAS vs GLO playing 11. The match is expected to be live streamed on Birmingham Bears' official website and all videos, highlights, live scores and match centre can be seen on ECB's official website.
Both the teams have played 3 matches each and have so far won and lost 1 match, while one match produced no result. Both the teams have been separated by net run rate on the points table, due to which Birmingham second from the bottom, while Gloucestershire occupy the third position on the points table. A win will help either side move up the points table.
Ian Bell, Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes(c), Tim Bresnan, Jacob Lintott, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Vikai Kelley(w), Jeetan Patel, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dominic Sibley, Michael Burgess, Alex Thomson, Dan Mousley
Match Preview: Birmingham Bears v Gloucestershire
ðŸ—£ “The biggest challenge we have right now is to repeat our performance against Worcestershire. We need to maintain a high standard over a period of games and not just as a once off."
Read the full preview
Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor(c), James Bracey(w), George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth
As per our WAS vs GLO match prediction, Gloucestershire will be favourites to win the match.