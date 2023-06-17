Sussex Player Produces Jaw Dropping Moment During Vitality T20 Blast Match Vs Hawks

Why you're reading this: Vitality T20 Blast is one of the world's premium T20 tournaments and has produced a lot of worth-watching moments for the fans. Cricket viewers have witnessed some exceptional catches across various T20 leagues, and one such catch was taken by Sussex player Brad Currie in England T20 competition Vitality T20 Blast 2023 against the Hampshire Hawks.

3 Things you need to know

Vitality T20 Blast in England is one of the most renowned T20 leagues in the world

Just like other T20 leagues, Vitality T20 Blast has produced a lot of worth-watching moments

Sussex Sharks player Brad Currie took a jaw-dropping catch at the boundary vs Hampshire Hawks

Brad Currie takes a stunner at the boundary; Watch

During the Hampshire Hawks vs Sussex Sharks, South Group match, Sussex player Brad Currie took a brilliant catch on the boundary off the bowling of Tymal Mills and dismissed Benny Howell for 25 off 14 balls. Howell flicked the ball second ball of the 19th over towards the mid-wicket region, wherein Currie, who was fielding at deep mid-wicket, took a massive catch while diving to his right.

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING



BRAD CURRIE HAS JUST TAKEN THE BEST CATCH OF ALL TIME 🤯#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/9tQTYmWxWI — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 16, 2023

Dinesh Karthik stunned after Brad Currie's catch

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was also left stunned and mesmerised after Brad Currie's stunning catch to dismiss Hampshire batsman Benny Howell. Karthik wrote in a tweet, "Has to be one of the greatest catches ever The distance he covers before diving ..phewwwww."

Sussex sweeps narrow win over Hampshire

Returning to the Hampshire Hawks vs Sussex Sharks match, Sussex batted first and registered a score of 183/6. Oliver Carter was the top scorer and scored 64 runs in 33 balls in his innings. It also included six fours and one six. Carter also added 98 runs off 55 balls along with Ravi Bopara for the third wicket. John Turner and Benny Howell were the pick of the wickets and took two-two wickets each.

Chasing the target, Hampshire did not have a good start and lost their top four batsmen after just 24 runs. Liam Dawson staged a fightback and played an innings of 59 runs in 34 balls and his innings included four fours and five sixes. However, he didn't get any support from any other batter and the Hawks fell short of the target by six runs. Brad Currie was the highest wicket-taker from Sussex, as he took three wickets in his spell of four overs.