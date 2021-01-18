Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bengal Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Bengal will take on Tamil Nadu in an Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Monday, January 18 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Bengal vs Tamil Nadu live streaming will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Before this exciting clash, lets take a look at the Bengal vs Tamil Nadu live streaming, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu live scores details, how to watch Bengal vs Tamil Nadu live in India and the BEN vs TN squads for the contest.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match preview

The top two teams are set to face in the evening clash in what promises to be an exciting contest. Currently, Tamil Nadu are the unbeaten side in their group and will look to continue their fine run in the tournament. N Jagadeesan is the leading run scorer for the Dinesh Karthik-led side in the tournament and will look to continue his fine run with the bat. For Bengal, Ishan Porel currently leads the wicket-taker's list with 16 wickets and Bengal will once again look towards the youngster to deliver with the ball when they take on the in-form Tamil Nadu side.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live in India: Bengal vs Tamil Nadu live streaming live streaming details

The Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match is expected to be telecast live in India on the official Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live channel - Star Sports 1. Fans can also watch the Bengal vs Tamil Nadu match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Bengal vs Tamil Nadu live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Eden Gardens weather forecast and pitch report

The pitch is good for chasing just like how Bengal has done throughout the tournament and the captain winning the toss should look to bowl first and stop the opposition to less score. As far as weather is concerned, as per Accuweather, the weather will be good with the temperature hovering at 21 degrees. There will be no cloud cover during the course of the game which is why fans are in for an uninterrupted and an exciting contest.

BEN vs TN squads

BEN: Shreevats Goswami(w), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar(c), Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Prayas Barman, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravikant Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Das, Ritwik Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Kaif Ahmed

TN: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswam

Image: BCCI Domestic / Twitter

