Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Tamil Nadu will take on Himachal Pradesh in the second quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Tuesday, January 26 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh live streaming will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is the Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh live streaming info, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh live scores details, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh squads, how to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 quarter-finals live in India and the pitch and weather report for the match.

Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match preview

Tamil Nadu have been clinical in the tournament so far, having won all five matches they played in the group stage. The Dinesh Karthik-led side has been brilliant in all three facets of the game as they have dominated their opponents in all the matches. Tamil Nadu will look to continue their ruthless brand of cricket and beat Himachal in the quarter-final.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh sprung a surprise by displaying impressive performances in the league stage. They played five matches out of which they won four and lost just one against table-toppers Baroda. Himachal Pradesh had some talented players within their ranks who are pretty capable of causing an upset. However, considering their recent form, Tamil Nadu are certainly favourites to win the match.

Here's the #SyedMushtaqAliT20 Knockouts Schedule

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 quarter-finals live in India: TN vs HP live streaming details

The Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh quarter-final will be telecasted live in India on the official Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live channel - Star Sports 1. Fans can also watch the Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh squads

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswam

Himachal Pradesh: Rishi Dhawan (Captain), Prashant Chopra (Wicketkeeper), R Thakur, Amit Kumar, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Abhimanyu Rana, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Pankaj Jaiswal, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Ayush Jamwal, Akash Vashist.

Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh pitch report and Ahmedabad weather forecast

The Ahmedabad pitch is known to favour the batsmen and run-scoring is relatively easier at the venue. In the 12 domestic T20 matches played at the venue, the sides batting first have won six matches whereas the chasing team has emerged victorious on five occasions. The average score here while batting first is 163. The captain winning the toss in this high-pressure match should look to bat first, put up a big score and defend the target.

As far as the Ahmedabad weather forecast is concerned, according to AccuWeather, the weather will be ideal for a game of cricket with the temperature hovering between 16-20 degress. The conditions will be cool and the humidity will range between 25-40%. There will be no cloud cover during the game which means fans are in for an uninterrupted and a thrilling quarter-final.

