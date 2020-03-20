T10 Super League 2020 Live Scores, Tigers Vs Sunrisers Match 2 Pitch And Weather Report

The first season of the T10 Super League begins today. Royal Tigers will take on Xtreme Sunrisers in the 2nd match of the T10 Super League 2020 on Friday, March 20. The T10 Super League live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

T10 Super League 2020 live streaming: Royal Tigers vs Xtreme Sunrisers

There will be no broadcast of the T10 Super League live match as it is a regional competition. You can watch the T10 Super League 2020 live streaming of the Royal Tigers vs Xtreme Sunrisers on Sports Tiger’s app. You can also catch T10 Super League 2020 live scores of the Royal Tigers vs Xtreme Sunrisers on the T10 Super League social media handles.

T10 Super League 2020 live streaming: Royal Tigers vs Xtreme Sunrisers Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 11 to 13 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 20 and 32 Degree Celsius. There are no chances of rain throughout the day during the T10 Super League live match.

T10 Super League 2020 live streaming: Royal Tigers vs Xtreme Sunrisers Pitch Report

This is the first 10-over game that is being hosted at this venue. But the pitch is expected to favour the batsman and around 100 runs could be possibly socred in the first innings. The team winning the toss would like to field first and chase the target.

T10 Super League 2020 live streaming: Royal Tigers vs Xtreme Sunrisers Preview

Both the teams consist of some promising names. The Tigers have some promising players with the likes of Madhur Khatri, Arjit Gupta, Narender Singh Tomar in their squad. The Tigers will look to start their campaign in a winning note.|

On the other hand, the Sunrisers have Aftab Uddin, Rahul Khandelwal, Dharmesh Chandal who are explosive batsmen. These batters will look to give their side a good start. They are a dangerous team who would want to kickstart their campaign with a victory.

IMAGE COURTESY: T10 SUPER LEAGUE TWITTER