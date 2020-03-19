MS Dhoni Must Be Selected To Play For India If Completely Fit: Wasim Jaffer

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been out of cricketing action for almost a year now. The wicketkeeper-batsman hasn't played a competitive game since the end of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. MS Dhoni will turn 39 in July 2020 and there are a lot of speculations doing the rounds regarding his future.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 franchises prepared to quarantine overseas players in coronavirus crisis: Report

However, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who recently announced his retirement, took to Twitter to have his say on MS Dhoni's future. Wasim Jaffer feels that India should not look past MS Dhoni if he is still fit for international cricket. Wasim Jaffer also said that MS Dhoni’s wicket-keeping skills are incomparable and added that MS Dhoni’s keeping will take the pressure off KL Rahul, who can solely focus on his batting. This will also help Rishabh Pant to play solely as a batsman if the team needs a left-hander.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus pandemic: Australian cricketers joining IPL 2020 and The Hundred in doubt

Wasim Jaffer backs MS Dhoni

If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It'll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty. #Dhoni #MSDhoni #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/6ndDfdhkap — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 18, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni recalls struggler days after declaring new investment in Indian fintech startup

Rishabh Pant, who was supposed to fill in MS Dhoni's shoes, has not been able to live up to expectations. The southpaw has failed miserably despite getting many chances to prove himself at the international level. Sanju Samson, who was also in the contention to be India's limited-overs wicketkeeper, has had his share of struggles. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has donned the wicketkeeper's role for the team. But he is not a specialist keeper, which is why Wasim Jaffer reckons that MS Dhoni must play for India if he is fit.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni displays rare wicketkeeping drills in CSK nets, watch video

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS INSTAGRAM