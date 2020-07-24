TAD Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Team Abu Dhabi take on the ECB Blues in Match 4 of the Emirates D10 tournament. The TAD vs ECB match will take place at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on July 24 at 10:30 PM IST. The six-team two-week tournament sees each team play against each other twice, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. Here is a look at our TAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction, TAD vs ECB Dream11 team and TAD vs ECB Dream11 top picks.



TAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction: TAD vs ECB Dream11 preview

This will be the second game of the Emirates D10 tournament for both the teams. Team Abu Dhabi face the ECB Blues after playing Ajman Alubond in their last game, while ECB Blues played against Dubai Pulse Secure in the opening fixture of the tournament. With both the teams well versed with the playing conditions, this proves to be an exciting match.

TAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction: TAD vs ECB Dream11 team

TAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction: TAD vs ECB Dream11 team: TAD

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

TAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction: TAD vs ECB Dream11 team: ECB

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind.

TAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction: TAD vs ECB Dream11 team

Here is the TAD vs ECB Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa

Vice-Captain: Rizwan Amanat Ali

Wicketkeeper: Vritya Aravind, Kai Smith

Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Osama Hassan

All-Rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Graeme Cremer, Rizwan Amanat Ali

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Ghulam Murtaza, Rahul Bhatia

TAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction: TAD vs ECB Dream11 top picks

Here are the TAD vs ECB Dream11 top picks that will help you fetch the maximum points.

Chirag Suri Graeme Cramer Rohan Mustafa Rizwan Amanat Ali

Likely TAD vs ECB playing XI: TAD

Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Khalid Mahmood, Rizwan Ali, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Osama Hassan, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Murtaza

Likely TAD vs ECB playing XI: ECB

Muhammad Boota, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Siddique, Adhitya Shetty, Vritiya Aravind, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Matiullah

TAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction

As per our TAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction, ECB are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The TAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction, TAD vs ECB Dream11 top picks and TAD vs ECB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: twitter/emiratescricket

