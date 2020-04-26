TCI Vs TDG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Taipei T10 League Live

The sixth match of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will be played between TCA Indians (TCI) and Taiwan Dragons (TDG). The TCI vs TDG live match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for April 26 and will start at 1:00 PM IST. Here is our TCI vs TDG Dream11 team and TCI vs TDG Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of TCI vs TDG playing 11 and bring you the best TCI vs TDG live match results.

TCI vs TDG Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of Taipei’s 10-overs tournament. Eight teams are participating in the event which will run from April 25 till May 17. The upcoming TCI vs TDG live match is an opening match for Taiwan Dragons. Meanwhile, TCI won their opening match as they defeated Hsinchu Titans by three runs in a last-over thriller.

TCI vs TDG Dream11 Prediction: TCI vs TDG Dream11 Team from squads

TCI vs TDG Dream11 Prediction: TCI Squad

Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Manoj Kriplani (C), Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

TCI vs TDG Dream11 Prediction: TDG Squad

Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

TCI vs TDG Dream11 Prediction: TCI vs TDG Dream11 Team

Here is the TCI vs TDG Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Asif Hameed

All-rounders – Manoj Kriplani (c), Marlan Samarasinghe (vc), Vivek Hegde

Batsmen – Amit Kumar Bedaka, Athula Senadeera, Bivan Singh, Romil Kothari

Bowlers – Neeraj Singh Patel, Chetan Pundora, Vivek Kumar Mahato

TCI vs TDG Dream11 Prediction: TCI vs TDG match prediction

TCI start off as favourites to win the TCI vs TDG live match as per our TCI vs TDG match prediction and TCI vs TDG Dream11 team.

TCI vs TDG Dream11 Prediction: TCI vs TDG Live Streaming

The TCI vs TDG live streaming can be found on Sports Tiger, who are also the official broadcasters of the competition. The TCI vs TDG live streaming and TCI vs TDG live scores can also be viewed on YouTube channel, Sports.

Please note that the above TCI vs TDG Dream11 prediction, TCI vs TDG Dream11 team and TCI vs TDG playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The TCI vs TDG Dream11 team and TCI vs TDG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

