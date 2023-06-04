'Teams Grill Hard For 2 Years': David Warner Opines WTC Final To Be A 3-match Series

With the World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia on the cards, Australian batsman David Warner wants the WTC Final to be a three-match Test series format rather than a one-off Test. The final is all set to be played from June 7, 2023, to June 11, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London.

David Warner who has been one of the Aussie greats and has also been scoring runs for them for nearly a decade addressed a press conference during his team's practice session. He believes that the winner of the world's biggest crown of the Test format shall be decided with a three-match series. Warner opines that both teams have world-class bowling attacks and the contest all set to be played with the Duke ball will be very exciting.

'It should be at least a three-game series': David Warner

"I think it's great. I have been - I won't say critical - but I do think it should be at least a three-game series with Test cricket only. You play two years of good cricket, then you play on a neutral venue against an opposition. We've all played here before but this game is not against the same host nation", David Warner said.

"It's a great reward for the two best teams. Two world-class bowling attacks bowling with a Dukes ball on foreign land. It's great, and we're excited for that", David Warner said,

However, ahead of the WTC 2023 Final David Warner has brutally struggled against India and during the IND vs AUS 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy he was troubled by the Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. He was dismissed on many occasions by Shami and also played only two Tests during the series. He had to leave for home after the second Test as he was hit by Mohammed Siraj on his hand during the Delhi Test.

David Warner was also asked about his last Test in the Australian jersey to which he said that the Pakistan series will be the last Test of his career. "You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game", David Warner said.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series. If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then", David Warner said.