HEA Vs SCO Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Perth Scorchers take on the Brisbane Heat in the 18th match of the Big Bash League on Wednesday. The match is set to be played at Carrara Oval, Queensland. It commences at 1:40 PM (IST).

What a way to kick-start your New Year! 💥

HEA vs SCO Match Preview

The Scorchers have had a season to forget so far, losing 3 of their 4 games. They come into the fixture, having lost their last game to the Sixers by a massive 48 runs. Heat, on the other hand, have had a mixed campaign so far, winning only one of their 3 games so far. They come into the game on the back of an impressive win over the Sixers, clinching the game by 48 runs.

HEA vs SCO Injury and Availability News

The Scorchers are without Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff. Brisbane Heat will be without Joe Burns, James Pattinson, and Marnus Labuschagne due to national team commitments. AB de Villiers is also expected to make his debut since he has made himself available after the Christmas holidays.

HEA vs SCO Squads

SCO: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly.

Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly. HEA: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Top Picks

Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis are critical top order batsmen for the Scorchers. The Scorchers will also pin their hopes on Chris Jordan and Ashton Turner to guide them to victory. For the Brisbane Heat, Tom Banton, and Chris Lynn are crucial to their chances. Ben Cutting and Max Bryant are also good Dream11 picks.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn, Josh Inglis

– AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn, Josh Inglis Vice-Captain –Ashton Turner, Ben Cutting, Tom Banton

–Ashton Turner, Ben Cutting, Tom Banton AB de Villiers and Tom Banton will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team

Keeper – Josh Inglis, Tom Banton (Vice-Captain)

– Josh Inglis, Tom Banton (Vice-Captain) Batters – Chris Lynn, Ashton Turner, AB de Villiers (Captain)

– Chris Lynn, Ashton Turner, AB de Villiers (Captain) All-Rounders- Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Mitchell Marsh

Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Mitchell Marsh Bowlers – Ben Laughlin, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers are likely to defeat the Brisbane Heat.

