Sachin Tendulkar Leads Cricket Fraternity's Wishes For Fans On The Occasion Of Eid

Cricket fraternity led by batting icon Sachin Tendulkar came together to wish people on the auspicious occasion of Eid 2020. Eid 2020 comes as a relief for many at a time when the world is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Other cricketers to wish fans on Eid 2020 were Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Shami, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Kaif and Shikhar Dhawan. through social media.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a religious festival celebrated by Muslims across the world. The festival also marks the end of a 30-day long period of fasting (also known as Rozas). This year's celebrations are marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and Shoaib Akhtar wish fans on Eid 2020

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of 'Eid Mubarak' greetings and wrote

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating!

Stay blessed and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/OmuKaERox4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2020

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also wished fans on Twitter on the occasion of Eid 2020. Irfan Pathan shared an image in which he can be seen along with his father and wrote -

Eid Mubarak everyone... This is what I always look forward to every Eid 😇 before you came I had it all in my pocket ;)@iamyusufpathan #eidmubarak2020 #eidy #love #happiness pic.twitter.com/acfQNSjZ13 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2020

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, while wishing Eid Mubarak to everyone, wrote that the celebration is not like the way it has been all these years since this year it requires certain protocols. Akhtar also asked fans to maintain social distancing and asked them to stay home. He further asked them to offer prayers to people affected by Covid-19.

Eid Mubarak to everyone. This Eid is not like we have celebrated all our lives. It requires certain protocols, please observe social distancing, stay home & stay safe.

Pray for everyone affected by Covid-19 & ill-fated PK 8303. #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 24, 2020

Other cricketers who sent Eid 2020 wishes

Eid Mubarak to all my countrymen! May this joyous occasion bring back a sense of happiness in these tough times! #EidMubarak — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 25, 2020

On this joyous day of Eid, I wish you and your family a very happy Eid. May god accept all your prayers and spread happiness in your family. 🙏🏻 #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/RydHmIYad4 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes. pic.twitter.com/KHHfgNjTr1 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 25, 2020

Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this auspicious occasion bring peace, well-being, harmony & good health around the world during these tough times#EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/Q6IBe2a8Vx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 24, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar saddened after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in 2003 World Cup

Recently, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar sensationally claimed that he was sad after denying Sachin Tendulkar a century during the India vs Pakistan match in the 2003 World Cup. During a recent live session on the Helo app, Akhtar praised Sachin Tendulkar's innings by saying that it was 'special' and he should have completed his century.

Shoaib Akhtar further said that he would have loved to see a six off the bouncer he bowled to dismiss him. Sachin Tendulkar was dominating the Pakistan bowlers in the match before being dismissed on 98 by Shoaib Akhtar with a brutal bouncer. Tendulkar's knock came off just 75 deliveries with 12 fours and a six.

(IMAGE: SACHIN TENDULKAR / TWITTER)