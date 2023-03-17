'That's A Secret, Let Them Prepare': Hardik Pandya Gives A Quirky Reply To A Question

Ahead of the start of the first ODI, Hardik Pandya, who would be the stand-in captain of Team India for the match has addressed the media. The all-rounder has been given the command after the permanent captain Rohit Sharma informed the board about some personal commitments that he has to carry out. Pandya will lead India in the first ODI and thus was present in front of the media for a scheduled Q and A.

While he would be leading the troops, Pandya would have the responsibility to discharge from both bat and bowl. Though in T20s he often delivers on both fronts, when it comes to ODIs, the cricketing fraternity has their doubts and has been voicing their take on whether Pandya would be able his full quota of 10 overs. So, when a reporter asked the 29-year-old about the same, a cheeky response from the protem skipper came out. Pandya said he won't lay his cards on the table and would want the guessing game to continue.

He said, "That's a secret, why would I say here. Let them (Australia) prepare that I might not bowl as well. Whatever the situation requires I will do it. If I think I can bowl more, I will bowl."

While many term him as the individual who would lead India in the limited overs format, This will be Hardik Pandya's first assignment as the ODI captain. So, the experts would keep an eye on how Pandya fares as the captain against Australia. The first of the three-match series will take place Today at the Wankhade Stadium. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Ind vs Aus: ODI series squads

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat