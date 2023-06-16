Theekshana To Seek Counsel From SL's 1996 Show For WC Qualifiers, Calls It ' Inspiration'

Why you are reading this: After the culmination of the World Test Championship 2023 Final, the focus of world cricket has now shifted to the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The main ODI event which would be held in India this year is now going through its qualifier stage, which has teams like Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. All ten teams are split into two groups that will battle out each other in the World Cup qualifiers starting from June 18, 2023.

3 things you should know

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers to begin from June 18, 2023

Sri Lanka and West Indies are the favourites for qualifying for the main round

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to be played in India in this year's October and November

Sri Lanka to kick start their campaign against Ireland

The Sri Lankan cricket team missed direct qualification by finishing tenth in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The 1996 Cricket World Cup champs will compete against Ireland, Scotland, and Oman in their Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. They will look forward to qualifying for the main round to be held in India in this year's October and November.

READ I Ex-England captain claims Ollie Robinson could stand out in Ashes, 'takes wickets for fun'

Maheesh Theekshana shares his thoughts on the 1996 cricket world cup win

The Sri Lankan Lions won the 1996 Cricket World Cup, which was held in India under the leadership of Arjuna Ranatunga. Maheesh Theekshana, who has been one of the key players of the Sri Lankan cricket team and has played 14 ODIs for the team and is also part of the team for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, feels the 1996 World Cup win is a source of inspiration. Theekshana also spoke about his relationship with fellow spinner Wanidu Hasaranga.

READ I Ben Stokes left stunned with Zak Crawley's effortless boundary to open Ashes 2023 - WATCH

While speaking to ICC Theekshana said:

No one thought Sri Lanka would win the World Cup in 1996. So it is an inspiration, particularly the way they played as a team. We need to get all of this to our generation as well. The way (Arjuna) Ranatunga acted as captain, there are a lot of memories there for everyone. As a team, we have to do some things as they did in that period of time, but it's also a new generation so we have to do things differently. The way that cricket is going is so different, so I think it is our time to do our best and try and win the World Cup.

Theekshana mentioned Wanidu Hasaranga as a terrific companion and expressed his appreciation for him. He admitted that the opposition saw him as a bowler of the highest calibre. Theekshana stated that having Wanindu will benefit the squad and him personally since he would have the chance to apply pressure.

The Sri Lanka cricket team's best performance was at the Cricket World Cup in 2011 when it qualified for the finals but lost to Team India by six wickets courtesy of match-winning innings from Indian skipper MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir.