'Third Between Kohli-Rohit': Virender Sehwag Names Top-3 Contenders For IPL Orange Cap

Six games into the Indian Premier League 2023 season, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has named his top three players who are more likely to win the Orange Cap this season. Interestingly, the former explosive batter didn’t predict either Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma to finish as the top run-scorer. Instead, Sehwag named Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad to be his choice for the Orange Cap award in IPL 2023

26-year-old Ruturaj scored 57 runs off 31 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai on Monday to earn the orange cap for the first time this season. Having scored over 90 runs in the IPL 2023 opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans, Gaikwad leads the IPL 2023 orange cap race as on Tuesday with a total of 149 runs in his tally from two games.

CSK vs LSG: 'Ruturaj Gaikwad number one'

Meanwhile, speaking in an interaction with the official broadcaster of IPL 2023 Star Sports, Sehwag said, “Ruturaj Gaikwad number one, KL Rahul number two and the third can be between Kohli and Rohit Sharma.” It is worth noting that the Orange Cap race has already heated up with several notable knocks in four days.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race gains pace in the first week itself

The tournament started with Gaikwad’s 90+ run knock against GT before Shubman Gill powered his team to a win with a 63-run knock in 36 balls. Kyle Mayers hit 73 off 38 against DC, before scoring 52 off 22 against CSK on Monday. Virat Kohli displayed supreme form during RCB’s campaign opener against MI in Bengaluru, where he led the team to win an unbeaten 82 off 49.

In the same match, he stitched a 148-run stand for the first wicket with RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who hit 73 runs off 42 balls to complete the 172-run chase in 16.2 overs. Tilak Verma was MI’s top scorer in the match with a knock of 84 runs in 46 balls. The youngster played a rescue act to revive MI’s batting lineup from being 48/4 in 8.5 overs to 171/7 in 20 overs.

During Rajasthan Royals’ tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a total of three batters from the side scored half-centuries, powering RR to 203/5. Samson top scored for RR with 55 off 32, while Buttler hit 54 off 22. In the meantime, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 54 runs in 37 balls.