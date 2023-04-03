MI vs RCB: Courtesey of Virat Kohli's brilliance, the Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Rohit Sharma-Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by a margin of eight wickets. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were the stars of the RCB chase and added 148 runs for the first wicket while chasing 172 runs.

Faf du Plessis however got out after scoring a well-played 79 but it was Virat Kohli who stood till the end and finished off the match for his team in style. Virat is the top run scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League and tops the list with 6706 runs at an average of 36.64 and also at a strike rate of 129.50.

Virat Kohli now after scoring an unbeaten 82 against Mumbai Indians also became the batsman to score the most runs against them and tops the list with 909 runs and surpassed his compatriot, Punjab Kings' skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Virat also has the highest total of unbeaten 92 batting against five-times IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

List of leading run scorers vs Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli: 909 runs from 33 matches at an average of 36.64 and at a strike rate of 129.50 Shikhar Dhawan: 871 runs from 27 matches at an average of 39.59 and at a strike rate of 127.71 KL Rahul: 867 runs from 16 matches at an average of 86.70 and at a strike rate of 135.89 Suresh Raina: 850 runs from 36 matches at an average of 28.33 and at a strike rate of 138.21 MS Dhoni: 803 runs from 41 matches at an average of 36.50 and at a strike rate of 132.07

Further speaking about the MI vs RCB match, the visitors aka Mumbai Indians didn't have a great start while batting first and lost their top four batsmen in the first six overs of the match. Big names like Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav failed to perform and their newest recruit, Aussie youngster Cameron Green too got out cheaply to RCB pacer Reece Topley.

At one stage it looked like MI will bundle out inside 20 overs but young batsman Tilak Varma rose to the occasion and played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 46 which consisted of nine fours and four sixes. However, in the end, it was Faf-Kohli's masterclass that helped RCB chase Mumbai total of 172 runs with 8 wickets still in hand.