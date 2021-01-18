THU Vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Sydney Thunder will lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes in Match 43 of the Big Bash League 2020-21 tournament. The THU vs HUR match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. The THU vs HUR live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Monday, January 18. Here, we take a look at THU vs HUR live scores, THU vs HUR match prediction and THU vs HUR playing 11.

THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction: THU vs HUR live match preview

The Thunder will have an opportunity to keep hold of their second spot and extend their lead over the Melbourne Stars on the points table when they take on the Hurricanes on Monday. Currently, the Callum Ferguson-led side is equal in terms of points with the Stars but both teams are separated by net run rate due to which the Thunder are second on the points table, while the Stars are third. They lost their previous match versus the Sixers by 5 wickets so a win will certainly boost their confidence.

The Hurricanes on the other hand are second from the bottom and have a chance to move up the points table with a win in the upcoming clash. The Peter Handscomb-led side lost their previous match to the Perth Scorchers by 9 wickets and a victory in this match will keep them afloat in the race for playoffs.

THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction: Probable THU vs HUR playing 11

THU: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha

HUR: D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for THU vs HUR Dream11 team

Ben McDermott

D'Arcy Short

Alex Hales

Daniel Sams

THU vs HUR match prediction: THU vs HUR Dream11 team

THU vs HUR live: THU vs HUR match prediction

As per our THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction, THU should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction, top picks and THU vs HUR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The THU vs HUR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Sydney Thunder / Twitter

