THU Vs REN Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sydney Thunder will face the Melbourne Renegades in the 37th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday, January 15 at 12:40 PM IST. Callum Ferguson will captain the Sydney Thunder and Daniel Christian will lead the Melbourne Renegades. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

THU vs REN Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson (captain), Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Chris Morris, Gurinder Sandhu, Chris Tremain, Alex Ross, Jay Lenton, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Brendan Doggett, Jason Sangha, Liam Bowe, Daniel Sams, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes, Tanveer Sangha, and Oliver Davies.

Melbourne Renegades:

Daniel Christian (captain), Shaun Marsh, Samit Patel, Aaron Finch, Jon Holland, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Harry Gurney, Tom Cooper, Marcus Harris, Joe Mennie, Alex Doolan, Cameron Boyce, Jack Wildermuth, Andrew Fekete, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Richard Gleeson, Sam Harper, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Nathan McSweeney, Mackenzie Harvey, and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

THU vs REN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Sam Harper

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh (vice-captain), Beau Webster

All-Rounders: Chris Morris, Daniel Sams (captain)

Bowlers: Arjun Nair, Jonathan Cook, Cameron Boyce, Richard Gleeson

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Sydney Thunder are currently 6th on the points table with 4 wins out of 9 games. Their last game was against the Hobart Hurricanes and they won it by 4 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales. Their best bowlers were Chris Morris and Daniel Sams.

Melbourne Renegades are currently 8th on the points table, being winless so far. Their last game was against the Adelaide Strikers and the latter won it by 63 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster. Their best bowlers were Samit Patel and Cameron Boyce.

