TIG Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Preview

The No. 2 team, Tigers XI are all set to go up against the No. 3 team, Panthers XI at the Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020. The TIG vs PAN match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm on November 21 from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here is our TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction, TIG vs PAN Dream11 team and top picks for the same.

🏏🏏 Panthers XI defeated Bulls XI in the final encounter of the day. Ameer Zeeshan and Rohit Damodaren added 99 runs for the 2nd wicket partnership during the chase.#CricketAssociationOfPondicherry #Pondicherry #PondicherryT20 pic.twitter.com/mt9imdZGyz — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 19, 2020

TIG vs PAN live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Tigers XI faced their first loss at the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League to the Sharks XI yesterday. Chasing 180, the Tigers fell short by just three runs and have fallen to No. 2 on the table with nine points. They will not want to turn this single loss into a losing streak, especially now that the competition is in its finishing stages. A win today will take either of the two teams up to 11 points and possibly the top spot, considering their superior net run rate.

They Tigers XI and the Panthers XI have already played against each other once this season and will have a pretty good idea of their gameplans going into today's game. The last Tigers XI vs Panther XI ended as the highest-scoring match of the series, with the Tigers chasing down the Panthers' 195-run total with two balls to spare. Their 198-run total in the chase is the joint-highest total by a team as of now.

TIG vs PAN playing 11 prediction

Tigers XI predicted playing XI - R Ragupathy, Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, A M Narayanan, Anand Subramanian, Satish Jangir B, Karthik B Nair, S Ashwath-II, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, S Santhamoorthy

Panthers XI predicted playing XI - Shivam Singh S, Rohit D, Ameer Zeeshan N, J Karthikeyan, Sagar Trivedi, George Samuel A, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Raghu Sharma, A Aravindaraj, R Vijai

TIG vs PAN live: Players to watch out for

Tigers XI - R Ragupathy, R Premraj, Yash Avinash Jadhav, S Ashwath-II

Panthers XI - Sagar Trivedi, Ameer Zeeshan N, Rohit D, A Aravindaraj

TIG vs PAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batsmen - R Ragupathy, R Premraj, Ameer Zeeshan N, Rohit D

Allrounders - Sagar Trivedi, Iqlas Naha

Bowlers - S Ashwath-II, A Aravindaraj, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik B Nair

TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction

According to our TIG vs PAN match prediction, the Panthers XI will win this match.

Note: The TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction and TIG vs PAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TIG vs PAN Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: CA Pondicherry website

