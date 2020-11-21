TIG Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The No. 2 team, Tigers XI are all set to go up against the No. 3 team, Panthers XI at the Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020. The TIG vs PAN match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm on November 21 from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here is our TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction, TIG vs PAN Dream11 team and top picks for the same.
🏏🏏 Panthers XI defeated Bulls XI in the final encounter of the day. Ameer Zeeshan and Rohit Damodaren added 99 runs for the 2nd wicket partnership during the chase.#CricketAssociationOfPondicherry #Pondicherry #PondicherryT20 pic.twitter.com/mt9imdZGyz— Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 19, 2020
The Tigers XI faced their first loss at the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League to the Sharks XI yesterday. Chasing 180, the Tigers fell short by just three runs and have fallen to No. 2 on the table with nine points. They will not want to turn this single loss into a losing streak, especially now that the competition is in its finishing stages. A win today will take either of the two teams up to 11 points and possibly the top spot, considering their superior net run rate.
They Tigers XI and the Panthers XI have already played against each other once this season and will have a pretty good idea of their gameplans going into today's game. The last Tigers XI vs Panther XI ended as the highest-scoring match of the series, with the Tigers chasing down the Panthers' 195-run total with two balls to spare. Their 198-run total in the chase is the joint-highest total by a team as of now.
Wicketkeeper - Yash Avinash Jadhav
Batsmen - R Ragupathy, R Premraj, Ameer Zeeshan N, Rohit D
Allrounders - Sagar Trivedi, Iqlas Naha
Bowlers - S Ashwath-II, A Aravindaraj, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik B Nair
According to our TIG vs PAN match prediction, the Panthers XI will win this match.
