Tim Paine And Co. To Miss Out On WTC 2021 Final After Australia Call Off South Africa Tour

In a major move, Tim Paine and co.'s proposed tour to South Africa will not see the light of the day with Cricket Australia (CA) cancelling the tour on Tuesday. The South Africa vs Australia 2021 three-Test series still required an official go-ahead from both CA and Cricket South Africa (CSA), despite Australia announcing their squad for the tour. With the tour cancelled, Australia will not be making it to the ICC World Test Championship final, almost guaranteeing their Trans-Tasman rivals a spot for the game at Lord's.

Also Read: David Warner Posts Comical Video Of Daughter Ivy Batting Like Him: WATCH

South Africa vs Australia 2021: Tim Paine and co. set to miss out on Test Championship after Proteas tour called off

In an official statement released by Cricket Australia, the governing body confirmed that their three-Test tour to South Africa had been officially called off. The statement mentioned that travelling from Australia to South Africa in the current situation was an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to their players, support staff and the community. South Africa has seen a rise of COVID-19 cases, including a second wave and the emergence of a new strain of the virus.

Also Read: India Vs England: Jos Buttler Has Some Bad News For Cricket Fans Ahead Of Chennai Test

Today we informed Cricket South Africa that we believe we have no choice but to postpone the forthcoming Qantas Tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/mYjqNpkYjp — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 2, 2021

The statement also acknowledged the significant amount of work by CSA in planning for the tour and revealed that the Cricket Australia were prepared to take on additional cost and effort to make the series happen. The release also mentioned that the board was extremely disappointed to have arrived at the decision, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time, our valued relationship with CSA. The cancellation of the series also meant that Australia's hope for making the ICC World Test Championship final ended.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Poised To Break COLOSSAL Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid Record In 2021

Australia are currently third in the ICC Test championship table with a 69.2% percentage points. The ICC had tweaked the scoring system after the international calendar was disrupted due to the ongoing pandemic. New Zealand are second on the points table 70.0%, having claimed 420 points from a possible 600.

With Australia's tour cancelled, the BlackCaps are almost certain to make the final, along with the winner of the India vs England series. The Men in Blue went top after their series Down Under and will need to win the four-match home series against England by at least a two-match margin. Meanwhile, England's best chance of reaching the final is to win the four-match series against India by a 3-0 or 4-0 margin.

Also Read: Will Stuart Broad NOT Play Alongside James Anderson In 1st Test Against India?

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.