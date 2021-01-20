Tim Paine Claims To Be 'Enjoying' Captaincy, Shane Warne Warns Of Big Australian Fallout

Tim Paine was roped in to lead the Australian Test side to bring a new revolution. Considered to be the 'nice guy', the wicketkeeper-batsman was expected to lead the team with a fresh vision and change the image of the country after the infamous 'Sandpapergate' incident. However, the player has been subjected to a lot of criticism after the team's ordinary performances against India. Former cricketer Shane Warne has also suggested that the home team's dismal outing could also spark a major fallout.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Shane Warne predicts major fallout in the Australian team after their humiliating defeat

Considering the home team's impeccable record at the Gabba, it was always going to be a daunting task for the Indian side to challenge Australia's supremacy at the venue. With several key players on the sidelines with an injury, the onus was on a young crop of players to deliver a spirited performance in the Test series decider. The lion-hearted approach adapted by the young players like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant deflated the Australian bowling attack on the Day 5 of the final encounter.

Mitchell Starc attempted to pepper the Indian batsmen with short balls. However, the 21-year-old Shubman Gill counter-attacked the lanky pacer confidently and was able to score runs effectively. After the spectacular start, it was Rishabh Pant who played the finisher's role to perfection and remained unbeaten on 89 to guide his side to a historic series win as India successfully chased down the target of 328.

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne, who was a part of the commentating team for the contest, mentioned on Fox Cricket, that there could be a major fallout in the side after their embarrassing loss against India. The spin wizard also pointed out how India were not fielding a full-strength side, and it is surprising that the hosts ended up second in the contest. According to the wrist-spinner, the tactics, as well as the individual performances, will come under scrutiny, and a number of people could also lose their places in the side.

However, Tim Paine, in a post-match interview, stated that he is enjoying leading the Australian team in Test matches. The 36-year-old acknowledged that he had made certain mistakes and is looking to rectify them and get better. Team India emerged as the superior team in the four-match Test series and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after their momentum 3-wicket win at the Gabba.

