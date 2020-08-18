TKR Vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are all set to take on Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) in the opening match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday, August 18 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our TKR vs GUY Dream11 prediction, TKR vs GUY Dream11 team and TKR vs GUY Dream11 top picks.

TKR vs GUY Dream11 prediction and preview

Both TKR and GUY have a strong squad at their disposal. TKR have won the title thrice, while GUY ended up as runners-up in last year's edition. Both teams have faced each other 19 times out of which TKR are leading the Warriors by 10-9. Last year the Warriors completed a double over TKR and will look to once again register a win and open their campaign on a positive note. Viewers can catch the live action from the Caribbean Premier League on Dream Sports' FanCode along with live scores and commentary.

TKR vs GUY Dream11 prediction: TKR vs GUY Dream11 team, squad list

TKR vs GUY Dream11 prediction: TKR vs GUY Dream11 team: TKR squad

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

TKR vs GUY Dream11 prediction: TKR vs GUY Dream11 team: GUY squad

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

TKR vs GUY Dream11 top picks

Brandon King

Dwayne Bravo

Sunil Narine

Imran Tahir

TKR vs GUY Dream11 team

TKR vs GUY Dream11 prediction

As per our TKR vs GUY Dream11 prediction, TKR will be favourites to win the match

Note: The TKR vs GUY Dream11 prediction, TKR vs GUY Dream11 top picks and TKR vs GUY Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TKR vs GUY Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Trinbago Knight Riders Twitter