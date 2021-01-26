TN Vs HIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 QF 2 Preview

Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh in the 2nd Quarter-Final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The TN vs HIM live match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on January 26, 2021. Here is our TN vs HIM Dream11 prediction, TN vs HIM Dream11 team, and TN vs HIM Dream11 top picks.

TN vs HIM live match preview

The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy marked the resurgence of domestic cricket in the country. The T20 contest has enthralled cricket fans with high-octane cricketing action, and the same is expected in its knockout stage as well. Tamil Nadu, who were a part of the Elite Group B, are unbeaten in the competition. The Dinesh Karthik-led side have won all their five group stage matches and are also one of the favourites to clinch the championship this year.

Himachal Pradesh, who were in the Elite Group C, have also impressed with their consistent performance in the tournament. With only a single defeat to their name, they are bound to give a tough fight to the Tamil Nadu team at the Sardar Patel Stadium.

TN vs HIM squads

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy.

Himachal Pradesh: Amit Kumar, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Abhimanyu Rana, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Prashant Chopra, R Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Ayush Jamwal, Akash Vashist.

Top picks for TN vs HIM playing 11

N Jagadeesan

D Karthik

R Dhawan

P Jaiswal

TN vs HIM Dream11 team

Keeper – N Jagadeesan (C), D Karthik

Batsmen – C Nishanth, A Karthik, R Thakur

All-Rounders – R Dhawan (VC), P Jaiswal, B Aparajith

Bowlers – V Arora, M Ashwin, A Jamwal

TN vs HIM match prediction

According to our TN vs HIM match prediction, Tamil Nadu will win this match.

Note: The TN vs HIM Dream11 prediction and TN vs HIM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TN vs HIM Dream11 team and TN vs HIM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Cricket Association of Bengal Instagram

