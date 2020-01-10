TN Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu in the Round 5 Elite Group A and B of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 on January 11, 2020. The match is set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game commences at 9:30 AM IST.
Mumbai is looking to turn the tables on their form. The side have collected 6 points from 3 games, with one victory and two losses. Tamil Nadu are winless in their Ranji Trophy campaign so far, losing two and drawing 2 games in their four games so far.
Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane are key to Mumbai’s chances in this game amidst all their absentees. Shams Mulani and Shashank Attarde are also vital to Mumbai’s chances in the game.
For Tamil Nadu, Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik are pivotal players in the Ranji Trophy. Baba Aparajith and Ravichandran Ashwin are also expected to make an impact in the game.
