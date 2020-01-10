TN Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu in the Round 5 Elite Group A and B of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 on January 11, 2020. The match is set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game commences at 9:30 AM IST.

TN vs MUM Dream11 Preview

Mumbai is looking to turn the tables on their form. The side have collected 6 points from 3 games, with one victory and two losses. Tamil Nadu are winless in their Ranji Trophy campaign so far, losing two and drawing 2 games in their four games so far.

TN vs MUM Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

Mumbai is without Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dubey and Shardul Thakur due to national team commitments.

Tamil Nadu is without Washington Sundar who is unavailable due to national team commitments

TN vs MUM Dream11 Squads

TN: Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik, K Mukunth, Abhinav Mukund, T Natarajan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Tanwar, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Murali Vijay, Manimaran Siddharth.

MUM: Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Shashank Attarde, Vinayak Bhoir, Jay Gokul Bista, Tushar Deshpande, Eknath Kerkar, Sarfaraz Khan,Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubham Ranjane, Shubham Ranjane, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur.

TN vs MUM Dream11 Picks

Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane are key to Mumbai’s chances in this game amidst all their absentees. Shams Mulani and Shashank Attarde are also vital to Mumbai’s chances in the game.

For Tamil Nadu, Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik are pivotal players in the Ranji Trophy. Baba Aparajith and Ravichandran Ashwin are also expected to make an impact in the game.

TN vs MUM Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Aparajith, Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain –Abhinav Mukund, Dinesh Karthik, Jay Bista

–Abhinav Mukund, Dinesh Karthik, Jay Bista Ajinkya Rahane and Baba Aparajith will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

TN vs MUM Dream11 Team

Keeper – N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik

Batters – Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane

All-Rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin, Shashank Attarde

Bowlers – Ravisrinivasan Kishore, Shams Mulani, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh

TN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction

Tamil Nadu are likely to beat Mumbai.

