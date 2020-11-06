Trent Boult Achieves Individual 'season Triple' In Dream11 IPL 2020 Against Ex-team Delhi

Mumbai defeated Delhi by 57 runs to storm into the final of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The much-anticipated battle between the top two sides of the tournament ended up being a one-sided affair as Mumbai’s Dream11 IPL 2020 signing Trent Boult bowled with his trademark zip to deliver a match-winning spell of 2-9. The New Zealand speedster bowled only two overs as he later sustained a groin injury and went out of the field.

Mumbai players celebrate win over Delhi in Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs

Dream11 IPL 2020: Trent Boult achieves a unique feat in all Mumbai vs Delhi matches this year

Trent Boult achieved a unique ‘season triple’ against Delhi in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 edition. In all Mumbai vs Delhi matches this year, Boult has claimed at least one Delhi wicket in his opening over of the contest. On October 11, he dismissed Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw on the third ball of his first over to claim his only wicket in the match. In their return fixture on October 31, the Kiwi pacer sent back in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan for a duck en route to dismantling the Shreyas Iyer-led side with figures of 3-21.

The two sides came face-to-face again, this time to earn a spot in the final through the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs stage. With a first innings score of 200 to defend, Trent Boult claimed the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane before the two batsmen could even bother the scorers. Interestingly, Boult represented the Delhi franchise in the 2019 edition of the tournament before getting acquired by Mumbai during the players trading window later that year.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Trent Boult derails Delhi’s run-chase with twin strike, watch video

Trent Boult Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets: Cricketer makes season his magnum opus

The Trent Boult Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets register composes of some impressive stats. The cricketer has collected 22 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.40 this year. The ongoing event is also his best ever Dream11 IPL seasonal haul and he can even go beyond his collection through the upcoming final. Boult’s previous best tournament haul came in the 2018 edition where he bagged 18 wickets in 14 matches while playing for Delhi.

