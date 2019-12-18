Trent Boult Determined To Play Boxing Day Test; Says He Is "ticking All The Right Boxes"

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult is eyeing a comeback in the Boxing Day Test against England after missing out on the first Test due to an injury he sustained in the first game against Australia. Boult suffered from a rib strain in the first test and had to walk off the pitch after bowling just one game in the series opener at Perth. The match subsequently resulted in the Aussies inflicting a thrashing defeat by a margin of 272 runs upon the Blackcaps. The New Zealand quick, who hit the nets at the MCG on Wednesday said that he was ticking all the right boxes in his rehab.

'I'm hoping to be out there for Boxing Day'

The left-arm pacer after an intensive training session at the MCG on Wednesday said, "Test is my favourite format of the game. I am feeling pretty good. A bit frustrated because I have to watch the game from the sidelines. I feel I am rehabbing right. The ball is coming off right and I'm hoping to be out there for the Boxing Day Test." Furthermore, Boult added, "It is all about rehabbing right, resting and letting it cool down. From there it is all about the confidence with the number of overs I have under my belt. I feel like I’m in that place and ticking all the right boxes so far.”

Australia suffer injury setback

Meanwhile, Australia head coach Justin Langer confirmed that Josh Hazlewood will miss out on the second Test match and the fast bowler is in doubt for the New Year test match in Sydney. The scans have shown that Hazlewood has suffered a 'low-grade hamstring tear' in his left leg. Speaking about the replacements, the head coach said, "Without doubt, 'Patto' (Pattinson) and Michael Neser will be in the squad 100% and we'll look whether we replace Josh with another fast bowler." However, Peter Siddle has also been called up in the squad as a replacement for Hazlewood as Langer had shown confidence in him earlier.

