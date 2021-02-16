TRS Vs BLP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

The Trinitat Royal Stars (TRS) will go up against the Black Panthers (BLP) in the thirty-fifth match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 16 at 4:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our TRS vs BLP Dream11 prediction, probable TRS vs BLP playing 11 and TRS vs BLP Dream11 team.

TRS vs BLP Dream11 prediction: TRS vs BLP Dream11 preview

Both Trinitat Royal Stars and Black Panthers will play their first match of the tournament on Tuesday, which has the potential to be a cracker. TRS would enter the game with Muhammad Fiaz Haider being their best batsman and Amir Abbas leading the bowling attack. BLP, on the other hand, will rely on Amandeep Singh, Daljit Singh and Akram Ali who are currently in good form.

TRS vs BLP live: TRS vs BLP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM local time, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona, Spain

TRS vs BLP Dream11 prediction: TRS vs BLP Dream11 team, squad list

TRS vs BLP Dream11 prediction: Trinitat Royal Stars squad

Sufian Ansar, Haroon Riaz, Muhammad Ali Meer, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Rafay, Ali Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Chyet Patel, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Kamran Bashir, Kashaf Hussain, Mudassar Ali, Hasnain Ali, Mohammad Asad, Amir Abbas, Waheed Aslam, Muhammad Shahzad, Shujat Ali, Gurjeet Singh

TRS vs BLP Dream11 prediction: Black Panthers squad

Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Amandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Akram Ali, Harpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Shukbir Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Amarjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh

TRS vs BLP Dream11 prediction: TRS vs BLP Dream11 team, top picks

Trinitat Royal Stars: Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Amir Abbas

Black Panthers: Amandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Akram Ali

TRS vs BLP Dream11 prediction: TRS vs BLP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jagjit Singh

Batsmen: Amandeep Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Shukbir Singh, Muhammad Fiaz Haider

All-Rounders: Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Muhammad Rafay, Daljit Singh

Bowlers: Amir Abbas, Akram Ali, Sourav Singh

TRS vs BLP live: TRS vs BLP match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Black Panthers will come out on top in this contest.

In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.

This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020

