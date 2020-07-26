UAE T10 League FPV Vs DPS Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Dubai Pulse Secure will face off against Fujairah Pacific Ventures in Match 9 of the UAE T10 League 2020 on Sunday, July 26. The FPV vs DPS live match in the UAE T10 League will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Here are the details about the FPV vs DPS live streaming, UAE T10 live in India and where to keep a track on the UAE T10 live scores.

FPV vs DPS live streaming: UAE T10 League and FPV vs DPS preview

The UAE T10 League commenced on July 24 and will run till August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in a double round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. There are six franchises are participating in the tournament and matches will be played across two different venues, i.e. ICC Cricket Academy and Dubai Cricket Stadium. Dubai Pulse Secure played out a thriller in their opening match against the ECB Blues, where the match ended in a tie.

The Blues batted first, scoring 126 from their allotted 10 overs, only fro the DPS to tie it with a double of the final delivery. FPV, on the other hand, got off to a worst possible start, losing their clash against the Sharjah Bukhatir by nine wickets. Batting first, FPV managed to post 111 in their 10 overs, which the Bukhatir overpowered with ease, causing it with nine wickets in hand and more than two overs left in their kitty.

FPV vs DPS live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The UAE T10 League match between the Dubai Pulse Secure and the Fujairah Pacific Ventures will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The pitch tends to favour the batsmen here, with good bounce making it easy for them to attack from the get-go. The hot weather could dry the pitch helping the spinners turn the ball, but with all fixtures being played in the evening dew could be a factor that will work against them. Captains winning the toss are likely to bowl first, hoping to cash in on the dew while chasing their target.

FPV vs DPS live streaming: How to watch UAE T10 League live streaming in India?

The UAE T10 League live in India will not be made available for viewers through television. However, fans can still enjoy the FPV vs DPS live streaming and UAE T10 League live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Apart from UAE T10 live in India, fans can visit the official social media pages of UAE Cricket for UAE T10 live scores. The UAE T10 League live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE. The FPV vs DPS live streaming will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

