UAE Vs NZ Dream11 Match Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Who Will Win 1st T20, Playing 11

The New Zealand cricket team under the leadership of pacer Tim Southee will be taking on the United Arab Emirates in the first T20I of the three-match series. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 07:30 PM IST. The Kiwis have named a strong squad against UAE, and the team will certainly look to get used to the Asian conditions ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 in October.

3 things you need to know

New Zealand will take on UAE in an international match after 27 years

The last time both the teams faced each other in an international match was in 1996

This will also be the first time both teams will play an international T20I match

UAE vs NZ 1st T20I: Probable Playing 11

(New Zealand cricket team celebrate after a wicket against West Indies / Image: AP)

UAE: Waseem Muhammad (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Rohan Mustafa, A Naseer, Basil Hameed, V Aravind (wk), Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), C Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, D Cleaver, B Lister, Tim Southee (c), K Jamieson

UAE vs NZ 1st T20I: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is initially good for both the pacers and the batsmen. The dew will be an important factor in the match in the second innings as it will make it difficult for the bowlers to spin the ball.

UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Weather Report

The weather in Dubai, will as usual hot and humid. The temperature in the evening will be close to 37 degrees Celsius whereas, the wind speed will be 19 kmph. The humidity will be close to 48 percent and there are no chances of rain.

UAE vs NZ 1st T20I: Who will win the match?

New Zealand are favourites to win the match the first T20I match against the United Arab Emirates as the Kiwis have more international experience than UAE. However, the hosts, also have a talented team and all the capabilities to beat the Blackcaps.

UAE vs NZ Dream 11 Prediction for 1st T20I

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert (wk)

Batsmen: Waseem Muhammad, C Bowes, Will Young, V Aravind, Mark Chapman

All-Rounders: James Neesham

Bowlers: Tim Southee (c), K Jamieson, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

UAE vs NZ Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Tips