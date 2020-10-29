Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues Celebrate End Of Quarantine In Dubai; Watch Video

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quarantine protocols have become a new source of dread for cricketers and a source of entertainment for fans. A necessary measure for the game to continue seamlessly and for the safety of everyone involved, player quarantines have contributed to much of fans' lockdown amusement. With players quarantining for 14 days before the start of the Dream11 IPL 2020, many men's team players chronicled their journeys through the time. Now, ahead of the Women's Challenge 2020 India's breakthrough star, Jemimah Rodrigues has been one of the most outspoken about her difficulty in coping with quarantine.
Day one into quarantine (: pic.twitter.com/817MKA3uYw— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) October 15, 2020
That is exactly what you do when your quarantine ends and you are finally out! @JemiRodrigues💃— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 27, 2020
#WomensT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/Z8aladOg2N
Anyone who follows Jemimah Rodrigues on social media will know that the young right-hander has not been coping well with the compulsory six-day long quarantine imposed on her in the run-up to the Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE. Rodrigues has been posting videos of herself from her hotel room in Dubai since Day 1 and now finally has the chance to celebrate the end of her quarantine. An outspoken and fun-loving person, it is no surprise that being shut in a room for 6 days was hard on Rodrigues, and the scale of her celebration proves it.
END OF QUARANTINEEEEE!! 🥳🥳 @mandhana_smriti @imharleenDeol @Radhay_21 @TheShafaliVerma pic.twitter.com/nGYduGUBDA— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) October 27, 2020
The members of the Indian women's cricket squad celebrated their quarantine ending with a fun day of trampolining and relaxing led by Jemimah Rodrigues. In a series of videos, she can be seen buzzing around her Indian teammates Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and others. Rodrigues can be seen taking a swipe at ICC's No.4 ranked batter Smriti Mandhana, saying "End of quarantine, Smriti, show some excitement man." This will be the first taste of cricket of the Indian Women's cricket team, who have controversially not been slated for any tours even as Women's cricket as begun around the world.
The Women's T20 challenge is a three-team event, like the 2019 edition, and will be played from November 4 to November 9. All three teams will face each other one, with the top two teams qualifying for the finals. With each of the matches being played at Sharjah Ground, we can expect some high scoring action from all sides. Harmanpreet Kaur will be the captain of the defending champions, the Supernovas, while Smriti Mandhana will lead the Trailblazers. Last year's runners up, Velocity will be led by India's prolific batswoman Mithali Raj. The first match of the tournament will be between the Supernovas and Velocity.
