UCC Vs PRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Match Preview

United CC are set to battle it out with Prague Spartans in the third and final match of the day in ECS T10 Prague on Monday, October 5. The match will be played Vinor Cricket ground at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our UCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction and UCC vs PRS Dream11 team as the two teams get ready to battle it out in Prague this week.

Also read: VCC Vs PRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Match Preview

UCC vs PRS live: UCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second match of the day for both the sides and they will be looking to end day 1 on a winning note. There are some good players on both sides and it will be interesting to see what combination these two teams come up with to register a victory. This ECS T10 Prague contest promises to be an exciting one with some great talent on show from both teams in the UCC vs VCC playing 11.

The European Cricket Series Prague starts tomorrow watch live here https://t.co/8C5dOyjJ4V or on @FanCode

10:00 United CC v @VinohradyCC

12:00 Vinohrady CC v @PragueSpartans

14:00 United CC v Prague Spartans#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 4, 2020

Also Read: ECS T10 Prague VCC Vs PRS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

UCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the UCC vs PRS Dream11 team

UCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction: UCC vs PRS playing 11: UCC squad

Shyamal Joshi,Abhimanyu Singh,Chaitanya Parchure,Arpan Shukla,Meet Parikh, Amit Pangarkar,Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Saurabh Awati,Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Rhuturaj Magare, Kunal Deshmukh, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Naveen Purandhar,Gokul Namburi, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Keyur Patel

Also Read: Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP Vs SIN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

UCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction: UCC vs PRS playing 11: PRS squad

Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, P Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, S Kumar Valliveti, Satyajit Sengupta, A Bhuiyan, Neeraj Tyagi, G Kumar (WK), S Wani, S Ravi, P Bhalodiya, V Jagannivasan, K Ekambaram, A Arya, M Sahadat Hossain, S Kuramboyina

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore Vs Delhi: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Lead H2H Stats In Rivalry

UCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction: Top picks from UCC vs PRS Dream11 team

Chaitanya Parchure

Kranthi Venkataswamy

Arpan Shukla

S Kumar Valliveti

UCC vs PRS match prediction: UCC vs PRS Dream11 team

UCC vs PRS live: UCC vs PRS match prediction

As per our UCC vs PRS match prediction, PRS will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The UCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction, UCC vs PRS top picks and UCC vs PRS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The UCC vs PRS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.