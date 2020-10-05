UCC Vs PRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
United CC are set to battle it out with Prague Spartans in the third and final match of the day in ECS T10 Prague on Monday, October 5. The match will be played Vinor Cricket ground at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our UCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction and UCC vs PRS Dream11 team as the two teams get ready to battle it out in Prague this week.
This is the second match of the day for both the sides and they will be looking to end day 1 on a winning note. There are some good players on both sides and it will be interesting to see what combination these two teams come up with to register a victory. This ECS T10 Prague contest promises to be an exciting one with some great talent on show from both teams in the UCC vs VCC playing 11.
The European Cricket Series Prague starts tomorrow watch live here https://t.co/8C5dOyjJ4V or on @FanCode— Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 4, 2020
10:00 United CC v @VinohradyCC
12:00 Vinohrady CC v @PragueSpartans
14:00 United CC v Prague Spartans#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic
Shyamal Joshi,Abhimanyu Singh,Chaitanya Parchure,Arpan Shukla,Meet Parikh, Amit Pangarkar,Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Saurabh Awati,Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Rhuturaj Magare, Kunal Deshmukh, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Naveen Purandhar,Gokul Namburi, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Keyur Patel
Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, P Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, S Kumar Valliveti, Satyajit Sengupta, A Bhuiyan, Neeraj Tyagi, G Kumar (WK), S Wani, S Ravi, P Bhalodiya, V Jagannivasan, K Ekambaram, A Arya, M Sahadat Hossain, S Kuramboyina
Chaitanya Parchure
Kranthi Venkataswamy
Arpan Shukla
S Kumar Valliveti
As per our UCC vs PRS match prediction, PRS will be favourites to win the match.
