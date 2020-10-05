VCC Vs PRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Match Preview

Vinohrady CC are set to battle it out with Prague Spartans in the second match of the ECS T10 Prague on Monday, October 5. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our VCC vs PRS match prediction, VCC vs PRS Dream11 team and the probable VCC vs PRS playing 11. Streaming of VCC vs PRS live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

VCC vs PRS live: VCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be Vinohrady CC's second match of the day. Before this tournament, VCC had a poor outing in the ECN Czech Super Series. However, they had some joy after being named joint winners of the T10 Challenger Cup.

Prague Spartans, on the other hand, are a newly formed unit. They have already found some success though. PRS finished third in the ECN Czech Super Series and also went on to win T20 league Division 2 in 2020, Indoor League Division 1 2020 and Pro40 League Division 2 2019.

VCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the VCC vs PRS Dream11 team

VCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction: VCC vs PRS playing 11: VCC squad

Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Siddarth Goud, Haris Hassan, Lakshay Sharma, Nirmal Kumar, Benjamin Boulton-Smith, Alex Sirisena, Benjamin Soucek, Frederick Heydenrych, Trinity Moyo, Chris Pearce, Arshad Yousafzai, Ritik Tomar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vojta Hasa, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Kamal Bhinder

VCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction: VCC vs PRS playing 11: PRS squad

Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, P Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, S Kumar Valliveti, Satyajit Sengupta, A Bhuiyan, Neeraj Tyagi, G Kumar (WK), S Wani, S Ravi, P Bhalodiya, V Jagannivasan, K Ekambaram, A Arya, M Sahadat Hossain, S Kuramboyina

VCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction: Top picks from VCC vs PRS Dream11 team

Siddharth Goud

Prasanna Ganesan

Satyajit Sengupta

Kranthi Venkataswamy

VCC vs PRS match prediction: VCC vs PRS Dream11 team

VCC vs PRS live: VCC vs PRS match prediction

As per our VCC vs PRS match prediction, PRS will be favourites to win the match

Note: The VCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction, VCC vs PRS top picks and VCC vs PRS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VCC vs PRS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

