VCC Vs PRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Vinohrady CC are set to battle it out with Prague Spartans in the second match of the ECS T10 Prague on Monday, October 5. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our VCC vs PRS match prediction, VCC vs PRS Dream11 team and the probable VCC vs PRS playing 11. Streaming of VCC vs PRS live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: UCC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview
This will be Vinohrady CC's second match of the day. Before this tournament, VCC had a poor outing in the ECN Czech Super Series. However, they had some joy after being named joint winners of the T10 Challenger Cup.
Just Spartan things 😜🍻🇨🇿🏏— Prague Spartans CC (@PragueSpartans) October 1, 2020
Molon labe ---> Come and take 🦾#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic pic.twitter.com/l1SpnhtOgw
Also Read: ECS T10 Prague UCC Vs VCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
Prague Spartans, on the other hand, are a newly formed unit. They have already found some success though. PRS finished third in the ECN Czech Super Series and also went on to win T20 league Division 2 in 2020, Indoor League Division 1 2020 and Pro40 League Division 2 2019.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 19 Bangalore Vs Delhi Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai
Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Siddarth Goud, Haris Hassan, Lakshay Sharma, Nirmal Kumar, Benjamin Boulton-Smith, Alex Sirisena, Benjamin Soucek, Frederick Heydenrych, Trinity Moyo, Chris Pearce, Arshad Yousafzai, Ritik Tomar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vojta Hasa, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Kamal Bhinder
Also Read: IPL 2020: 'Nice To Bat Like That Tonight' Says Watson After Anchoring Chennai's Chase
Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, P Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, S Kumar Valliveti, Satyajit Sengupta, A Bhuiyan, Neeraj Tyagi, G Kumar (WK), S Wani, S Ravi, P Bhalodiya, V Jagannivasan, K Ekambaram, A Arya, M Sahadat Hossain, S Kuramboyina
As per our VCC vs PRS match prediction, PRS will be favourites to win the match
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020 points table: Mumbai sit on top after 5 games, Hyderabad slip to bottom
13 mins ago
ECS T10 Prague UCC vs VCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 19 Bangalore vs Delhi pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai
1 hour ago
UCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Prague game preview
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: 'Nice to bat like that tonight' says Watson after anchoring Chennai's chase
11 hours ago
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets to stage a remarkable comeback
17 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points