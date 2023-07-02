UK PM Rishi Sunak Lavishes Praise On Ben Stokes, Reveals An Interesting Take On 'Bazball'

England are facing Australia in another Ashes series in 2023. However, England trail the World Test Champions by 1-0 in the iconic series after they lost the first Test match by 2 wickets after a great display of batting from Australian captain Pat Cummins. The English captain, Ben Stokes, will aim to beat the Aussies in the second Test at Lords and better his team's chances of winning the coveted 'urn'.

In May 2022, Stokes succeeded Joe Root as England's Test captain. With the assistance of head coach Brendon McCullum, who played a crucial role in stabilizing the team, Stokes has changed the team's philosophy and improved the batting qualities of the side. The United Kingdom's PM emphasised that England has a strong sense of community and said that their use of the "Bazball" strategy will make for an intriguing case study.

3 things you need to know

England has never won the Ashes after 2015

Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of the UK in 2022

Australia currently lead Ashes 2023 by 1-0

What did Rishi Sunak say about Ben Stokes?

Ben Stokes and the English cricket team have earned the attention of the UK's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. He emphasised Stokes' leadership qualities and said that the all rounder can inspire his teammates both on and off the pitch and set great examples for the young cricketers. Sunak said that he is not familiar with the team's inner workings, but he emphasised the value of trust among the players, arguing that it is a crucial element in their success. The Prime Minister praised the group's resiliency and harmony, stating that they have faith in one another and are dedicated to achieving their objectives and working hard to make their nation proud.

In Ben Stokes, we have an inspirational leader who can motivate those around him and lead by example on the field. I don't KNOW what is happening behind the scenes to build that trust, which is what it comes down to, but they believe in each other and are sticking with it.

Sunak then went on to praise the team’s performance in the past year and believes that it was an extraordinary display of cricket. He also acknowledged the improvement in the statistics of the team and attributed their success to a change in leadership, as Ben Stokes became the captain of the team last year and improved the squad even after retaining the same squad.

The UK's PM expressed his fascination with this transformation, hinting at the potential for the team's evolution to serve as an intriguing case study. Overall, Sunak's statements highlight his admiration for Ben Stokes' leadership and the team's accomplishments, underscoring the significance of trust and adaptability in their achievements. While talking to the BBC, he quoted:

"Last year was the most extraordinary year of cricket. How could you not fall in love with that cricket? The stats speak for themselves. You've got to give it to the team for what they have done, especially as it is essentially the same group of players with a different approach to leadership. It may make for an interesting case study."

England currently needs 248 runs to win the second Test of Ashes 2023 at Lords after Australia took a 1-0 lead at Edgbaston last month. Under skipper Stokes and Brendon McCullum's stint, England have won 11 out of their 14 matches and they will look to better their chances in the ongoing Ashes 2023.